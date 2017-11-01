Officer Who Risked His Life to Stop N.Y.C. Terror Attack ‘Carnage Moments After It Began’ Identified

A New York Police Department officer has been credited with stopping the terror tragedy that killed eight people and injured more than a dozen on Tuesday after a driver collided a rental truck into people on a bike path in lower Manhattan.

Officer Ryan Nash, 28, assigned to Lower Manhattan’s 1st Precinct, has been revealed as the policeman who rushed to the scene and shot the suspect in the stomach, by New York Councilman Joe Borelli.

Here’s the hero cop the world should be talking about. Police Officer Ryan Nash risked his life to save others. Thank u Ryan, thank u #NYPD pic.twitter.com/TqT0inXq7K — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) November 1, 2017

The young officer, who is reportedly from Medford, Long Island, was taken to Bellevue Hospital for ringing in his ears.

Nash joined the department in July 2012 and is a very active cop with more than 50 arrests to his record, according to CBS News.

During a press conference following the attack, New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill told reporters that a “uniformed police officer assigned to the First Precinct confronted the subject and shot him in the abdomen.”

His quick thinking prevented the attack from being even more deadly, O’Neill said during the press conference

“I want to commend the response of our NYPD officer that was on post near the location who stopped the carnage moments after it began.”

After colliding with the school bus the man exited holding two firearms. An officer assigned to the area fired, striking him in the stomach. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

Councilman Borelli tweeted, “Our hats off 2 Officer Ryan Nash & @NYPD1Pct who were 1st on scene, didn’t waiver, apprehended the (suspect), & saved lives. God bless the #NYPD.”

Officer Nash was on the scene minutes after the suspect allegedly slammed into multiple people riding on a Tribeca bike path located just a few blocks away from One World Trade Center.

After exiting the bike path, the truck collided with a school bus, injuring two adults and two children, police said.

It was then that the alleged driver Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was shot by Officer Nash. A paintball gun and pellet gun were recovered, O’Neill said.

Six people, all males, died at the scene while two other victims were pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries. Two children were among the injured.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at the press conference, “There is no evidence at this point to suggest a wider plot, or a wider scheme. This was the action of one individual who meant to cause harm and pain and terror, and likely death.”

Cuomo added, There is no evidence of an additional threat or an ongoing threat.”