Hero Recalls Chasing Down Texas Church Shooter: ‘We Had to Get Him… So That’s What I Did’

Johnnie Langendorff was driving to his girlfriend’s house Sunday morning when he saw two men exchanging gunfire outside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

One of those men was reportedly 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, who had just moments before opened fire on a group of worshipers, killing at least 26 people and injuring 20. The other was a neighbor, who was also carrying a gun.

“From there, the shooter jumped in his vehicle … and fled the scene,” Langendorff told KSAT in an interview which also aired on Good Morning America, Monday. “The neighbor with the rifle came to my truck and he just opened the door and said, ‘He just shot up the church,’ and got in.”

“He said, ‘Chase him.’ So that’s what I did. I just chased him,” Langendorff added, referring to the suspect.

With Langendorff behind the wheel, the men pursued the gunman until the suspect lost control of his vehicle, Langendorff told KSAT.

“He just gave up,” he said of the gunman. “He went off in the ditch … and then he never moved after that. He didn’t get out. He didn’t try anything else.”

The shooter was found dead in his vehicle in Guadalupe County, Texas, Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a Sunday news conference.

It is unclear if he was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound or a gunshot wound he received while exchanging fire with the resident, Martin said.

The victims’ ages, including those killed and those injured, range from 5 to 72-years-old, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt also said during the press conference. Names of the victims have yet to be formally released as investigators continue to process the scene.