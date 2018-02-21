How Hero Boyfriend Kept Slain Woman's Jealous Ex From Killing Her 4-Year-Old Son

The heroic man who saved the life of his slain girlfriend’s 4-year-old son by jumping off a second-story balcony with the child as bullets flew at them fought off their assailant during the attack, PEOPLE confirms.

The man who saved her sister’s young son “is just an absolute hero,” Destiny McKinney, 20, who lost her sister Kacey Renee McKinney in the shooting, tells PEOPLE.

“He is an amazing man inside and out,” she says about the boyfriend, who asked that his name be withheld from the story.

He is recovering from his injuries from the fall and is trying to cope with seeing his girlfriend fatally shot in front of him, he tells PEOPLE.

The nightmare began on Feb. 13, when McKinney’s ex-boyfriend, Bradley Thomas Woss, 33, and the father of her son, fatally shot her at her Redding, California, apartment, police said in a statement. Five days later, while on the run from authorities, Woss then turned the gun on himself at a local golf course, committing suicide.

“She had a complete monster rip her from us and ruin our lives,” says Destiny.

On the night of the murder, Woss showed up at her apartment, enraged about her relationship with her new boyfriend, she says.

She and Woss had been broken up for two years after being together for 12 years. Days earlier, she told him she didn’t want anything to do with him anymore, says Destiny.

“She was done,” she says. “He went haywire.”

When Woss entered the apartment, armed with a gun, McKinney, the boyfriend and the little boy tried to get away from him, says Destiny.

“They made it into her bedroom,” she says. “But he knocked the door down.”

When Woss stormed into the room, McKinney’s boyfriend tried to protect his terrified girlfriend and her son. “He hit him,” she says. “He tried to knock him out.”

In the ensuing chaos, Woss shot her sister, McKinney says.

“Then he aimed at her boyfriend and my nephew, so (the boyfriend) grabbed my nephew really tight and jumped off the balcony with him,” she says. “Brad shot another round at them while they were jumping off the balcony.”

But they were still in danger, because Woss made his way out of the apartment and began searching for them, she says.

“They were hiding in the bushes in the dark while Brad walked by,” she says. The boyfriend “was holding his hand over my nephew’s mouth so he wouldn’t make a sound and so Brad didn’t try to hurt them.”

A Close-Knit Family is Shattered

Destiny says she and her family will always be grateful to the man she calls a good man and a true hero.

“He tried to save my sister, but he wasn’t able to, but he did everything he could to protect my nephew and make sure he was safe,” she says.

“He saved the only thing we have left of my sister. All she would have wanted is for someone to protect her baby. And he did.”

In the meantime, McKinney’s family is coping with her death. Wishing that McKinney’s shooting was “just a bad dream,” Holly McKinney says her close-knit family is “devastated” over the death of her cousin.

“I wish this wasn’t real,” says Holly, who remembers her cousin for her willingness to “do anything for anyone,” being “so full of life” and “a great mommy.”

Her son, she says, “was her whole world.”

Adds Destiny: “She worked hard so that her son could have everything he wanted and needed,” she says. “She loved him so much.”

As for Destiny, she says McKinney “was more than a sister. “She was a best friend and a mother to me. We were beyond close.”

Her cousin Tisa James, who set up a GoFundMe account in McKinney’s memory, says, “Kacey was like no one you’ve ever met before. She was liked by everyone who has ever met her. She lit up any room she walked in to with her beautiful smile and amazing personality.”

Family “meant the world to her and she never turned her back to anyone. She was an amazing mother to her son and they had the closest bond. He looked up to her so much as did all of us. She was loved by so many.”

“I keep thinking this isn’t real and just want our beautiful Kacey back.

“This 4-year-old boy watched it all happen,” she says. “He lost his mother and his father. He is the one who really hurts.”