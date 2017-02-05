Heather Mack Claims Her Former Boyfriend Is Innocent in Mother’s Murder in Shocking Confession Videos

Heather Mack is reportedly taking full responsibility for the brutal murder of her mother, whose battered body was discovered stuffed in a suitcase in the trunk of a taxi in August 2014.

In a series of three videos uploaded to her alleged YouTube channel titled “Confession,” the now-21-year-old gave her latest account of what took place in Bali, Indonesia. Mack’s boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, 22, confessed to the killing during the couple’s trial in 2015, in which they both faced death by firing squad. Schaefer ultimately received an 18-year sentence and Mack was sentenced to 10 years in Bali’s infamous Kerobokon prison, where she is raising the former couple’s almost-2-year-old daughter Stella.

“Since I’ve been a kid I’ve heard the truth sets you free,” she said, adding, “I’m Heather Mack, and I want to be set free. I don’t want to live in a lie anymore.”

Last September, Mack insisted that she fled into the bathroom of the hotel room in Bali while Schaefer carried out the beating, which police investigators said involved a metal fruit bowl. But these new videos tell a far different account of her mother’s murder.

Mack’s relationship with her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, grew increasingly strained after the 2006 death of her father, the renowned Chicago-based jazz and classical composer James Mack. And in her confession, Mack claimed that her mother was responsible for her father’s death.

“When I was 10 my mother killed my father in a hotel in Athens, Greece,” she said in the first confession video. “Two weeks before I came to Bali, I found out that she killed my father and I made it up in my heart, in my mind, in my soul, in my blood, in the oxygen running through my body, that I wanted to kill my mother.”

She went on, describing how she instigated her murder plot on her own to avenge her father’s death.

“First, I asked Tommy Schaefer to help me find somebody to kill my mom for $50,000 and he said ‘No,’ ” she said. “After that I got this whole new savage idea in my head that I wanted to kill her in a hotel room because she had killed my father in a hotel room.”

She proceeded to explain that she would take her boyfriend’s phone and have “fake conversations” to involve him in her plan without him knowing.

“I did that because part of me knew that with this plan of killing my mom in a hotel, that I might get arrested,” Mack said. “I didn’t want to get arrested by myself in a different country. So I came to Bali and I told Tommy that he was going to come here for a vacation.”

Mack now says that she “trapped” her boyfriend. The couple broke up last year, according to The Chicago Tribune.

“I trapped him here and that is what I regret. I don’t regret killing my mother,” she said. “And as evil as that may sound, that’s my reality … I regret being selfish. It was my battle — it was my mother, it was my father. I’m sorry to Tommy Schaefer for trapping him.”

She also admitted to threatening Schaefer if he did not help her before and after their arrest. According to her confession, she made him help her clean up and dispose of her mother’s body. And later, she forced him to confess to the murder. Mack grew emotional as she spoke directly to Schaefer at the end of the third video.

“I am sorry, Tommy Schaefer,” she said. “I love you, I really love you. And if I could go back, I would do it myself. And I’m sorry that everyone who ever knew you now thinks you’re a murderer when you’re not. I’m sorry you won’t be able to get a job. I’m sorry everybody thinks that you’re some crazy killer. This is the truth and whoever is watching this: Don’t hate Tommy. He’s innocent. I’m not.”