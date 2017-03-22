2 Men Charged in Waitress’s Mysterious Slaying: Victim Shot in Head Days After Complaining About Woman Online

Two men have been charged with murder in the mysterious 2015 killing of Heather Ciccone, a 21-year-old Virginia waitress who was found dead and shot in the back of her head in her car in a stranger’s driveway, PEOPLE confirms.

Jonathan Julian Vejarano, 28, and Joshua Christopher Williams, 29, of Spotsylvania County, Virginia, were indicted Monday on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to court records. Vejarano is also charged with possessing a firearm as a felon.

They have not yet appeared in court to enter pleas, and it was not immediately clear if they have retained attorneys.

Both men were already in custody on unrelated charges and were served with their indictments on Tuesday, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

Ciccone, a waitress at a Red Robin in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was found dead in her 2010 Kia on Dec. 6, 2015, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said Ciccone’s car was parked in Spotsylvania, about 30 minutes from where she lived. They were alerted to the shooting when a homeowner called 911 that night to report a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of his driveway.

Ciccone was found dead in her front seat, according to police, who said she had no connection to the house where she was found.

She’d been fatally shot in the back of the head, court records show.

Much about the investigation, however, remains unknown — at least to the public. Investigators have declined to specify how they connected Vejarano and Williams to Ciccone’s death, or if the victim knew the two suspects. A motive has also not been released.

Though authorities have searched various homes and cellphones, almost all of the search warrants have been sealed by court order, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Citing their ongoing work, investigators said in a news release that they will not be discussing evidence brought before the grand jury.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Also unclear is a possible connection — or not — between Ciccone’s death and posts she made on Facebook soon before she died, complaining about another woman.

Ciccone, who had graduated from Chancellor High School in Fredericksburg, where she played on the school’s basketball team, had been working at the Red Robin for about a year when she was killed, the Times-Dispatch reports.

She had called in sick the day she died and had spent most of that weekend in bed, according to the paper. She went out the night of her death about 9:30 p.m., after she received a call about a friend’s car breaking down, police said, according to NBC Washington.

Two hours later, she was found dead in the driveway.

Was the Victim Being Stalked?

Days before she was killed, Ciccone complained repeatedly on social media about another woman, PEOPLE has learned. Authorities have not said if this is connected to their investigation or confirmed if Ciccone was being harassed.

In her last post, on Dec. 4, Ciccone wrote on Facebook, “I hate when a female gets her friend to request me to lurk on my s—. Like I see the girl who don’t like me in your pictures with you. Tell her to man up and send her own request.”

She wrote on Dec. 3, “I swear I give up … I’m DONE playing nice.”

Earlier that day she wrote, “I finally see the BIG picture. It hurts but from here on out, it’ll only get easier for ME.”

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

And on Dec. 2, Ciccone wrote, “I swear this b—- has NO f—— life.” On that post, her sister commented, “What did she do now? You need to take your tail down to the magistrates and file harassment and stalking charges!”

Ciccone’s mother told Dateline that her daughter was being stalked by another woman. Others have said that she was receiving death threats.

Ciccone’s family could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE. “She was a good girl, athletic, bubbly, did everything for everybody,” her mom told NBC Washington, soon after Ciccone was killed.

Suspects Have Previous Convictions

Both suspects in Ciccone’s death have criminal pasts, according to court records.

Williams was convicted of malicious wounding in Spotsylvania in 2006 and has also been convicted of attempted escape, drug charges and probation violations, records show.

He is supposed to stand trial on Friday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court on a felony domestic assault charge stemming from an incident in May.

Court records confirm that Vejarano was twice convicted of receiving stolen property in early 2010 in Spotsylvania.

He has been convicted of probation violations four times since then. He has a trial next week for another probation violation scheduled in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. He has been in jail since May 24.

Both men remain behind bars.