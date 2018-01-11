New Documentary Chronicles Doctor's Web of Lies — and Heartbreak of Newswoman He Duped

Benita Alexander thought she had found her modern day Prince Charming.

Capping off a whirlwind romance filled with gondola rides in Venice and quiet dinners in the Greek islands, she was promised a wedding in the Italian countryside officiated by the Pope himself.

But the former NBC News producer would come to find out the hard way that even the most glamorous and convincing of appearances can be deceiving.

On Feb. 14, Investigation Discovery, in conjunction with Efran Films, will premiere the astonishing — and true — story of love gone wrong in a new documentary special called, He Lied About Everything.

The two-part special details how Alexander, an award-winning investigative news producer, met Dr. Paolo Macchiarini while she was producing an NBC News special about the renowned surgeon’s work in the field of regenerative medicine.

Dashing, successful and charming, Macchiarini, she thought, was the perfect man for her.

Benita Alexander and Paolo Macchiarini Investigation Discovery

After sweeping Alexander off her feet by taking her to jet-setting and romantic locales all over the world for months, Macchiarini proposed.

With a purported VIP list of friends and clients that included former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Russian president Vladimir Putin and entertainment icons such as Elton John, their wedding was expected to be one of the biggest events of the year.

She was floored when he told her John Legend would sing at their wedding and Pope Francis would officiate.

She was even more stunned when she began to realize that so much of what Macchiarini had told her about his personal and professional life was a lie.

“ID gives the viewer the opportunity to experience this along with Benita — the highs and the lows — and to discover, along with her, how…he lied about everything,” says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Destination America and American Heroes Channel in a press release about the documentary.

“This is a true ‘you must see it to believe it’ tale, with so many twists and turns, it will leave viewers stunned, asking only how this could have actually happened,” Schleiff says.

The documentary includes never-before-seen footage and photos and shows Alexander’s search for the truth after such a shocking betrayal of the heart.

Benita Alexander Investigation Discovery

“This story is extremely personal and difficult for me to share, but the journalist in me couldn’t let it be,” Alexander says in the release.

“I had to understand what happened and why. I also believe that exposing what happened, and exposing him, might keep him from hurting others. That’s what I have the power to do now. He has people’s lives in his hands.”

The two-part special He Lied About Everything premieres on ID on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 9 to 11p.m. ET.

