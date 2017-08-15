HBO Producer Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Dragging Body of Mother of Three Into NYC Hallway

A HBO producer was sentenced Tuesday to one year and one day in prison after dragging the body of a mother of three into a hallway two years ago in order to hide an alleged drug dealers apartment.

Marc Henry Johnson, 53, admitted in March to dragging the body of Kiersten Cerveny, a Long Island doctor, into the hallway of his friend’s apartment after she overdosed in 2015. He also pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact.

Johnson and Cerveny, 38, allegedly spent the hours before she died in various New York City bars drinking and snorting cocaine, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice told PEOPLE at the time.

The two later arrived at the Chelsea apartment of Johnson’s longtime friend James Holder, known as “Pepsi.” According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Holder sold cocaine from his apartment from 2003 until 2015. Johnson “regularly bought cocaine from Holder,” and also gave cocaine to others, the documents state.

In court on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said Cerveny might have lived if Johnson had called 911 immediately, according to AM New York.

“We are tested at times of stress,” Furman told Johnson. “Quite honestly, you failed that test.”

The Morning of Cerveny’s Death

Court documents show Cerveny arrived at Holder’s apartment around 4:25 a.m. and she overdosed hours later inside the home. Video surveillance footage recorded Johnson and Holder dragging Cerveny’s unconscious body into the building’s first-floor hallway, according to authorities.

The court documents state Holder left the building that morning carrying an unspecified object while Johnson called 911. He did not provide his name to the 911 operator, did not identify Cerveny and did not explain what had happened or why she needed medical assistance, according to those documents.

After EMTs arrived, Johnson left the scene. Cerveny was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Johnson, along with Maggie Gyllenhaal, produced the pilot episode for the forthcoming HBO series The Deuce, about New York’s porn industry during the 1970s and starring James Franco.

Show creator David Simon previously told Variety that reports surrounding Johnson’s involvement had been “amorphous, inconsistent and contradictory.”

“All that said, it is a tragedy for this woman and her family,” Simon said.