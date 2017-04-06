The father of a 6-year-old Hawaii boy who went missing nearly 20 years ago has pleaded guilty in the boy’s death — and has promised to lead authorities to his son’s body, reports say.

Peter Kema Sr. pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution, along with the manslaughter charge, in the death of Peter “Peter Boy” Kema Jr., who went missing in 1997, KHON reports.

As part of a plea deal, Kema agreed to a 20-year prison sentence with a mandatory minimum of six years and eight months, according to KHON.

However, prosecutor Mitch Roth told the station, “I have a lot of faith in the parole board that he’ll probably do most of that 20 years, if not all of the 20 years.”

As part of the deal, Kema’s previous second-degree murder charge was reduced to manslaughter, the Hawaii Tribune Herald reports.

The deal comes just four months after the boy’s mother, Jaylin Kema, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the boy’s death, telling authorities that she and her husband abused Peter.

Officials previously told PEOPLE that Peter’s death resulted from injuries he had sustained at his parents’ hands, and neither his mother nor his father sought medical attention for his wounds.

Jaylin said she didn’t take her son to the hospital because she was afraid of Kema and what he would do if she reported the abuse.

Between May and June 1997, the Kema’s 4-year-old daughter allegedly saw her mother trying to resuscitate little Peter, the Associated Press reports. She later saw her brother in a box.

Mother of Missing Hawaii Boy Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter

Kema had told authorities that he took his son to Oahu and left him with his aunt, who agreed to adopt the child. But investigators were unable to find the aunt, and records indicated that Kema never boarded a flight to the island.

The parents have long been considered suspects in Peter’s disappearance, but prosecutors did not have enough evidence to charge them until last year. A grand jury indicted them both on murder charges.

Peter became a symbol for missing and exploited children during the late 1990s and early 2000s. At that time, the islands were plastered with posters featuring the boy’s face. Jaylin Kema was very public in advocating for her son’s safe return.