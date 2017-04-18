She’s ‘in the Fridge’: Hawaii Man Accused of Killing, Dismembering Mother

A Hawaii man allegedly admitted to killing his mother and placing her dismembered remains in the freezer of their Honolulu apartment, reports say.

Yu Wei Gong, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Liu Yun Gong, the Associated Press reports. He allegedly called police on April 11 and said, “I killed my mom.”

When police arrived at the home and couldn’t find the woman, Gong allegedly told them that she was “in the fridge,” the AP reports, citing a detective’s affidavit. The officers found what appeared to be body parts in several plastic bags in the freezer.

“Another covered object in the freezer felt to a different officer like a human leg and foot,” the document stated.

Gong did not enter a plea when he appeared in court on Monday, according to the AP. His bail was set at $2 million. Gong’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Police also found two arms with hands and a decapitated head, KHON 2 reports.

Gong allegedly told authorities that he had killed his mom in September at their Waikiki apartment after they argued over his decision to work rather than go to school, according to KHON.

Police identified the remains of Liu Yun through fingerprints and a deputy medical examiner determined that the woman died of blunt force injuries to her head, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

The owner of a local spa told the Advertiser that Liu Yun began working at her establishment as a massage therapist in February 2016, but said she hasn’t seen the woman since August.

She said Liu Yun did not respond to her phone calls and Gong later told the woman that his mother went to a neighboring island and wouldn’t be home for months.