Charge Dropped Against Hannibal Buress After Comedian Asked Officer to Call Him an Uber

Miami-Dade County prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor charge against Hannibal Buress stemming from an incident last December, the comedian’s lawyer confirms to PEOPLE.

The Broad City star, 34, was charged with disorderly intoxication in Miami, Florida, on Dec. 10, after asking a police officer to call him an Uber ride home.

“We are extremely pleased that the prosecutors took a careful look at the facts and listened to what we presented to them and agreed to dismiss the case in its entirety,” Buress’ attorney, Brian Bieber, tells PEOPLE.

“In Florida, it’s protected First Amendment speech to ask a police officer to call you an Uber. It’s certainly not a crime and when coming from a professional comedian it’s actually quite funny,” Bieber continued. “Unfortunately for Hannibal, the arresting officers didn’t think so.”

Buress was arrested by officer Luis Verne, after he approached the officer and asked him to call an Uber, according to the Miami Herald.

The entire incident was reportedly caught on camera. In a video posted online of what appears to be Buress, the Spider-man: Homecoming actor is handcuffed and pressed against a police car as he argued with officers.

“Am I under arrest? For what?” he yelled in the video. “Explain what I’m detained for. What I am detained for?”

One officer replied, “For trespassing,” although Buress was booked on disorderly intoxication charges.

Prosecutors could not be reached on Thursday for comment.