Mom-of-Three Hannah Ahlers Killed in Las Vegas Mass Shooting: She Was a ‘Young Mary Tyler Moore’

Three children lost their mother when she was shot in the head and killed in the Sunday mass shooting in Las Vegas that claimed at least 59 lives and injured at least 527 people, according to multiple news reports.

Hannah Ahlers, from Murrietta, California, was a “young Mary Tyler Moore” who “could have lit the world up with her smile,” her father-in-law, Dave Ahlers, told the Las Vegas Journal-Review.

Dave said Hannah — whose kids are ages 3, 11 and 14 — traveled to Las Vegas to attend Route 91 Harvest music festival with her husband of 16 years, Brian, and three other couples.

Her friend Sunni Almond told the Los Angeles Times that she was a thrill-seeker — she was part of a group of skydivers — who also enjoyed relaxing weekends spent by the pool with her family.

“She was possibly one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen, with a heart to match,” Almond said. “She never came across with the diva mentality she easily could have had. She was a devoted mother and wife.”

According to police, gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest crowd about 10:08 p.m. local time Sunday, just as Jason Aldean began his closing set.

Authorities and witnesses have said Paddock shot rapidly onto the thousands below from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the nearby Mandalay Bay casino and was found dead of an apparent suicide before midnight.

How to Help and Learn About Loved Ones

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The city of Las Vegas has established a Family Reunification Center to help connect relatives with the more than 500 people who were injured.

In addition, city officials urged those locally who wish to donate blood to visit one of two donation centers operated by United Blood Services, either at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson, Nevada.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.