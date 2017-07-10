Former American Idol Contestant Haley Reinhart Arrested for Battery

A former American Idol contestant was arrested early Saturday morning for battery after allegedly punching a bouncer.

Haley Reinhart, 26, was arrested on July 8 at 2 a.m. in Palatine, Illinois. She was charged with one count of battery, with a court date scheduled for Aug. 2.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, cops arrived after security staff at the bar reported that several customers had been asked to leave after knocking over a table.

As the group was being led out, Reinhart began arguing with a security staff member and, the report says, allegedly punched them in the face.

Haley’s attorney, Dina LaPolt, paints a different picture, telling PEOPLE, “Without provocation, Haley Reinhart was assaulted by bouncers at the Lamplighter Inn. After forcefully removing Ms. Reinhart, they violently beat her friend, who sustained multiple injuries. We believe that she will be exonerated of all charges once the investigation is completed. We plan on taking legal action against all those who were involved in this unfortunate incident.”

Reinhart came in third on American Idol in May 2011, Scotty McCreery‘s winning season. She currently appears in Netflix’s F Is for Family.