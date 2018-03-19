Slain N.Y. Nursing Student Was Allegedly Strangled by Ex and Found Dead in His Bed: Prosecutor

On Saturday, prosecutors filed formal murder charges against Orlando Tercero, the suspect in the strangulation killing of 22-year-old New York nursing student Haley Anderson.

During a press conference that day, Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell revealed Anderson’s body was found March 9 in Tercero’s bed — contradicting earlier police assertions that she was found in her home. Cornwell also revealed that the Long Island native was strangled to death.

Tercero fled the country within hours of the killing, Cornwell alleged, but he has since been apprehended in Nicaragua. His extradition to Binghamton, New York, is pending.

“Though we cannot bring Haley Anderson back, we will fight for justice,” Cornwell said, announcing that Tercero, who is also 22, had been charged with a single count of second-degree murder.

Cornwell said he is doing everything he can to ensure Tercero is returned to the United States to face justice.

Tercero is Anderson’s ex-boyfriend and was also a nursing student at the State University of New York at Binghamton.

He was arrested March 13 by Nicaragua National Police.

Haley Anderson GoFundMe

The news of the formal filing of criminal charges preceded Anderson’s funeral on Sunday.

Newsday covered the somber event.

Haley’s father, Gordon Anderson, spoke lovingly through tears about his daughter, who he said was filled with love and joy.

“Try and keep that joy when you leave,” he reportedly told the crowd, according to reports. “Leave here with a smile and that warmth that comes with it. Because, simply, that’s what Haley would have wanted.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to cover her funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on her death is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at 607-772-7080 or 607-772-7082.