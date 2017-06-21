Groom Arrested at His Own Wedding Reception After Outburst at Banquet Hall Staff

A Rhode Island groom was arrested at his own wedding reception Saturday after losing his temper when a banquet manager prohibited him from drinking alcohol that didn’t come from the facility, say police.

On Saturday, North Smithfield Police responded to multiple calls about a large fight in the parking lot of The Pines, a banquet hall in North Smithfield, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Frank Redding, 32, of Cranston, was arguing with a family member outside the banquet hall when a manager confronted him for drinking alcohol on the property “that was not sold by the facility,” according to the report.

Redding chased the staff member back into the banquet hall, threatening to kill him, say police.

When Redding couldn’t find the employee, he began breaking bottles and throwing chairs around the facility, say police. Police add he threatened to kill staff members and assaulted another employee.

Redding was arrested and charged with vandalism, assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

On Monday morning, Redding pleaded nolo contendere in Third District Court to charges of simple assault and vandalism, according to a release from the North Smithfield police. As part of a plea agreement, the disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

He received a one-year probation and a one-year suspended sentence with six months to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions, according to court records.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and is subject to a no trespass order for The Pines Restaurant. He must also cover any damages caused to the restaurant as a result of his outburst.

Redding was a Superior Court probation violator stemming from a charge of domestic breaking and entering, domestic simple assault and domestic felony assault, according to the news release.

It is unclear whether Redding hired an attorney.