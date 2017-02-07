Oklahoma Grandma Terrorized 7-Year-Old Granddaughter by Dressing Like a Witch

An Oklahoma City woman accused of dressing like a witch to terrorize her 7-year-old granddaughter pleaded guilty last week to 11 counts of child abuse, PEOPLE confirms.

In 2014, police received a call from workers at Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman, Oklahoma, where 51-year-old Geneva Robinson tried to have her granddaughter committed, saying she couldn’t control the girl, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Doctors noticed the child was malnourished and found numerous burns and bruises on her body, the documents state. The girl also had cuts and abrasions around her ankles, suggesting she had been shackled, along with marks on her wrist “which had the appearance of possibly being bound.”

The girl told detectives her grandmother would dress up as a witch named “Nelda” to punish her, according to the documents.

The victim said her grandmother regularly whipped her, beat her and pinched her skin with pliers. She also said she was forced to sleep outside with her grandmother’s dogs and went days without eating, the documents state.

Additionally, she said her grandmother cut her hair while she slept and refused to seek medical treatment for her when she developed infections, the documents state.

The girl said her grandmother would wear a green mask and bring her into the garage, where she was restrained and forced to sleep on a pair of pants, according to the documents.

The girl also told investigators her grandmother used a pink dog leash to tie her up and suspend her from the ceiling. The girl also said her grandmother warned her that “creatures in the attic were going to come get her,” according to the documents.

On Feb. 2, Robinson accepted an offer from prosecutors, pleading guilty to numerous counts of felony child abuse.

Robinson will be sentenced on March 28.

Robinson’s boyfriend and co-defendant, Joshua Granger, has also pleaded guilty to child abuse and child neglect charges. He was accused of beating Robinson’s two young granddaughters and helping her develop her witch persona.

Granger also faces sentencing on March 28.

Lawyers for both defendants were unavailable for comment Monday afternoon.