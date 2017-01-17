Grandfather Fights Off Woman Attempting to Kidnap His Granddaughter at the Park: Police

A family’s afternoon at the park took a frightening turn this weekend in Auburn, California, when police say a 3-year-old girl’s grandfather had to physically intervene to stop her abduction, PEOPLE confirms.

Lindsay Frasher, 28, is being held on $200,000 bail after being charged with a single kidnapping count in connection with the incident.

According to Auburn police, the girl and her sibling were near the duck pond at Ashford Park with their grandfather on Saturday when Frasher allegedly approached them.

Authorities tell PEOPLE that Frasher allegedly walked up to the little girl and called her by a different name before snatching her up — then the grandfather sprang into action, latching onto the little girl.

Frasher allegedly wouldn’t let go, triggering what police described as a “tug-of-war” between her and the child’s relative.

Others at the park witnessed what was happening and rushed to the grandfather’s aid, helping thwart the alleged kidnapping attempt, police say.

The grandfather and several other park visitors managed to stop Frasher from allegedly fleeing. Police tell PEOPLE the group was able to restrain her until officers arrived at the scene.

The little girl did not sustain any injuries.

According to police, Frasher is not known to the child’s family and did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of her arrest.

Authorities declined to comment on whether Frasher has a mental illness.

It was unclear Tuesday if Frasher has entered a plea to the charge against her, and court records indicate she has yet to retain an attorney.