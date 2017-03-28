Good Samaritans Help Save Illinois Woman Who’d Been Beaten and Doused in Gasoline

An Illinois woman allegedly beaten with a hammer and doused with gasoline by her fiancé’s brother on Saturday was saved in part by two good Samaritans who rushed to her aid, PEOPLE confirms.

Ryan Flannery — who came to the 32-year-old woman’s rescue along with a neighborhood teen — says he hit the brakes the moment he drove by and saw her covered in blood and slumped near the front porch of a home in Joliet, Illinois.

“I was on my way back from getting gas when I saw her,” Flannery, 30, tells PEOPLE. “I stopped and asked a teenage boy who was standing there if everything was okay and he yelled, ‘No!’ ”

Flannery jumped out of his car and rushed to the woman’s side.

“She was covered head to toe in blood and was burnt,” he says.

When he asked her what had happened, he recalls that she “started screaming, ‘He tried to kill me! He hit me with a hammer! He tried to light me on fire!’ ”

The woman claimed her fiancé’s brother, 36-year-old Timothy Gregory, had hit her several times with a hammer, poured gasoline on her and almost set her on fire, according to a Joliet Police Department report obtained by PEOPLE.

While the teenager called 911, Flannery ran to his car to get a blanket to cover up the woman, who was sitting in front of her neighbor’s porch, he says. As he held her, Gregory emerged from her garage.

“He looked surprised, because I think he thought she was still inside and wondered how she got out,” he says.

When Gregory started coming toward him, “it was scary,” Flannery says. “I ran to my car and got a welding hammer out of the trunk, ran back to the woman and told the man to stay back.”

Gregory went back inside, Flannery says. Moments later, he came out of the front door “and the whole house went up in flames.”

Officers who arrived on the scene saw Gregory standing in the driveway, with blood on his hands and jeans. A hammer and bottle of lighter fluid were recovered at the scene, police say.

After the victim identified Gregory as the man who allegedly attacked her, officers arrested him, according to the police report.

It is still unclear why Gregory allegedly attacked his brother’s fiancée.

Suspect Faces Arson and Battery Charges

Gregory appeared in court on Monday, via closed-circuit TV, according to court records.

He was charged with seven counts, including aggravated arson, aggravated battery and residential arson, records show.

The judge ordered him to be held in lieu of a $2 million bond at the Will County Adult Detention Center in Illinois, where he remains, according to records.

Gregory has also been ordered to stay away from the victim and her fiancé.

He has not yet entered a plea and is scheduled to return to court on April 21. His attorney did not immediately return calls for comment.

‘There Is Kindness in the World’

The victim had a large bleeding contusion on the crown of her head and was dizzy and lethargic at the scene, according to the police.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where she remained in a medically induced coma on Monday, due to her head injuries, according to police.

Her mother later said she was thankful that Flannery was there to help.

“There is kindness in the world,” she said, according to ABC 7. “People are kind and caring and stopped and took the time to help my daughter in her time of need.”

“I’m just glad she is okay,” says Flannery, who met the victim’s mother in person on Tuesday. “She was happy I was there.”

He adds, “God put me on that street at that moment for that reason.”