Good Samaritan Thrown Off a Bridge After Trying to Intervene in Couple's Argument: Police

Two men were arrested on Monday after one of them allegedly threw a man off a 45-foot bridge in Shelton, Connecticut, on Thanksgiving morning, PEOPLE confirms.

Gregory Rottjer, 25, was charged with criminal attempt at murder, assault in the first degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree in connection with the altercation. Matthew Dorso, 27, was charged with assault in the third degree.

On Nov. 23, Rottjer was spotted having a verbal argument with his 22-year-old girlfriend, Jennifer Hannum, Shelton police said in a statement released to PEOPLE. The 30-year-old victim and his brother were also on the bridge and tried to check whether Hannum was alright before attempting to walk away.

“Rottjer and his friend Matthew Dorso then started a physical fight with the victim and his brother,” Shelon police alleged in their statement. “During the fight, Rottjer intentionally threw the victim over the bridge.”

When authorities arrived, Rottjer, his girlfriend and Dorso were all gone — and the victim was submerged in the frigid water below the bridge. He was pulled to shore and transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

“Unfortunately, the victim suffered injuries while stepping in and trying to do the right thing,” Det. Christopher Nugent, spokesman for Shelton police, tells PEOPLE.

Officials made a plea for information from anyone who may have seen the incident.

Investigators obtained two cell phone videos showing the fight and also found a cell phone belonging to Hannum. They were able to track down the trio.

During a subsequent interview with police detectives, Rottjer allegedly said he felt the victim disrespected his girlfriend and started fighting, according to an arrest warrant obtained by local TV station WFSB.

Hannum allegedly told officials she didn’t know anything about the incident, according to the report.

She was charged with one count of interfering with an officer.

Rottjer is held on $250,000 bond. Dorso was released with a promise to return and appear in front of a judge for arraignment. Hannum was released on $1,000 bond.

According to court documents viewed by PEOPLE, they have not yet entered pleas or obtained attorneys who could comment on their behalf. Dorso and Hannum could not immediately be reached directly.