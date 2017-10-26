The Golden State Killer

The Golden State Killer -- also known as the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker -- is believed to have committed 12 murders, 45 sexual assaults and 120 residential burglaries between 1976 and 1986 from Sacramento to Orange County, California.

His victims ranged in age from 12 to 41 and included women at home alone or with their children or husbands. He wore a ski mask and would pry open windows and doors of homes. Once inside, he would enter the bedroom and shine a flashlight into his victims’ eyes.

He later sought out couples, forcing the women by knife or gunpoint to bind up the men with shoelaces he brought with him. He would then stack teacups or plates on the male victim's back and would threaten to kill everyone if he heard a clatter. He would steal items from the house and small amounts of cash, and would help himself to food or drinks from the fridge.

Despite having his DNA profile, he is still at large. Last year, the FBI offered a $50,000 reward leading to his arrest.

For the first time, police are releasing, exclusively to PEOPLE, details of the items such as a China set and a Lycoming College class ring that the killer stole from his victims.

If you have any information about the items contact 1-800-call-FBI or go to tips.FBI.gov.