A Class Ring, Fine China and Silverware: Police Release New Clues in Hunt for Golden State Killer
The Golden State Serial Killer — also called the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker — killed 12 people and raped 45 from 1976 to 1986
By Christine Pelisek•@chrispelisek
The Golden State Killer
The Golden State Killer -- also known as the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker -- is believed to have committed 12 murders, 45 sexual assaults and 120 residential burglaries between 1976 and 1986 from Sacramento to Orange County, California.
His victims ranged in age from 12 to 41 and included women at home alone or with their children or husbands. He wore a ski mask and would pry open windows and doors of homes. Once inside, he would enter the bedroom and shine a flashlight into his victims’ eyes.
He later sought out couples, forcing the women by knife or gunpoint to bind up the men with shoelaces he brought with him. He would then stack teacups or plates on the male victim's back and would threaten to kill everyone if he heard a clatter. He would steal items from the house and small amounts of cash, and would help himself to food or drinks from the fridge.
Despite having his DNA profile, he is still at large. Last year, the FBI offered a $50,000 reward leading to his arrest.
For the first time, police are releasing, exclusively to PEOPLE, details of the items such as a China set and a Lycoming College class ring that the killer stole from his victims.
If you have any information about the items contact 1-800-call-FBI or go to tips.FBI.gov.
1965 Lycoming College Class Ring, Solen in Carmichael
The Golden State Killer stole a woman's 1965 Lycoming College class ring in 1976 in Carmichael, California.
The gold ring with a blue stone depicted in the photo is a men's version of the stolen 1965 class ring from the Williamsport, Pennsylvania college.
The original ring is more narrow, with a smaller engraving and a smaller stone. "Warriors" is also inscribed on the side of the ring.
If you have any information about the ring contact 1-800-call-FBI or go to tips.FBI.gov.
Ruby Ring, Stolen in Sacramento
A woman's size, 4.5 ruby ring was stolen by the Golden State Killer in Sacramento in 1977. The filigree style white gold band has yellow gold bows on each side and a square cut ruby stone.
The picture and sketch are depictions of the stolen ring, but are not exact.
If you have any information about the ring contact 1-800-call-FBI or go to tips.FBI.gov.
1970 Modesto Junior College Class Ring, Stolen in Carmichael
The Golden State Killer stole a 1970 Modesto Junior College class ring from the home of one of his victims in Carmichael, California in 1977.
The ring is 14 karat white gold with a white stone.
If you have any information about the ring contact 1-800-call-FBI or go to tips.FBI.gov.
Noritake Polonaise China Set
Fourteen place settings of Noritake Polonaise China were stolen from a rape victim of the Golden State Killer's in October, 1978, in Concord, California.
The victim had purchased the china set from Macy’s at the Daly City mall for $1,172 just four months before the attack.
During the same attack, the Golden State Killer also stole 14 settings of the Reed and Barton Majesty silverware and a Reed and Barton Butter dish. If you have any information about the China set contact 1-800-call-FBI or go to tips.FBI.gov.
Reed and Barton Majesty silverware
In the same 1978 attack, the Golden State Killer also made off with 14 settings of the Reed and Barton Majesty silverware. The victims had purchased the silverware from the Emporium in San Francisco in June of 1975 for $703.
If you have any information about the stolen items contact 1-800-call-FBI or go to tips.FBI.gov.
The 'Homework Evidence'
Contra Costa County DA investigator Paul Holes tells PEOPLE that the drawing of the subdivision in the "homework evidence" is by "someone in the development industry who is brainstorming how to lay out a subdivision. This isn’t some kid who is doing it.
"This is a very sophisticated diagram that someone who has got a career along these lines has done. This is not your troll who is doing this. This is your white collar guy."
If you have any information about this case contact 1-800-call-FBI or go to tips.FBI.gov.
The Design
Cords to Bind Victims
The Golden Gate Killer used shoelaces and cords to tie up his victims. Sometimes he would bring the shoelaces and cords with him. Other times he found the items in his victim's homes.
As his murder spree continued, he began removing the bindings and taking them with him.
"He always left them bound so he could get to his car before they could get free," retired Contra Costa detective Larry Crompton tells PEOPLE. "In the murders he then started taking the bindings with him. He was becoming more sophisticated with regard to what he was doing."
