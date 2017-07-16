The girlfriend of one of the four murdered Pennsylvania men has taken to Facebook to post an emotional goodbye.

Loralynn Ingreso shared a post on Facebook on Friday remembering 21-year-old Thomas Meo, was part of Pennsylvania authorities’ ongoing investigation into the disappearance of four young men — one of whose bodies was identified among the remains found in a common grave on the property of Cosmo DiNardo, who is in custody.

“Tom. My sweet, precious Tom. I am overwhelmed with all that has happened over the course of the past few days. Whatever I write here will not and cannot do his beautiful soul any justice,” she began.

Ingreso recalled meeting Meo in 2015, when he brought her to the top of that parking garage to enjoy a view of Philadelphia and listen to music.

“From that night I knew he had my heart, which was terrifying, but one of the best feelings in the world,” she wrote.

Ingreso continued, “He always came out to see me after an exhausting day at work. Even if it meant driving over an hour in traffic just to spend a couple of hours awake with me before falling asleep, Tom would be there – always. He loved me unconditionally and made me feel like the most beautiful, special girl in the world.”

“Tom is forever my sweet angel boy. I love you so much Tom, more than you know,” she concluded the post.

In addition to DiNardo, his 20-year-old cousin Sean Kratz was taken into custody on Thursday.

CBS Philly reports that police believe Kratz may have allegedly used construction equipment to help Cosmo DiNardo, 20, bury the bodies of Meo, Dean Finocchiaro, 19, Jimi Taro Patrick, 19, and Mark Sturgis, 22.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to The Morning Call, the cousins lured the four victims to the 68-acre farm where DiNardo and his family lived with the promise of selling them marijuana.

The victims died of gunshot wounds, but the suspects reportedly loaded three of the bodies into a pig roaster on the property and set them on fire, according to court records obtained by The Morning Call.

Eric Beitz, who told Philly.com he’s friends with DiNardo, alleges the two had some disturbing discussions in recent weeks — including that DiNardo had bragged about killing a man over an unpaid debt.

“I can tell you on multiple different occasions, on multiple different accounts, from multiple different people, including myself — Cosmo has spoken about weird things like killing people and having people killed,” Beitz told Philly.com. “Everybody you talk to about this guy, you hear he’s mentally unstable.”