14-Year-Old Girl Was Allegedly Raped When School Allowed Violent Felon to Pick Her Up: Lawsuit

A Missouri woman is suing the Kansas City Public School system, claiming that when she was 14 years old they allowed a violent felon to pick her up from school, who then allegedly took her to a motel and raped her.

Now 21, the woman is suing multiple people, including the former principal at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy and an attendance secretary.

According to the complaint, the alleged victim was 14 years old in May 2010 when Roy Andrews arrived at the school and said her parents wanted him to pick her up.

The plaintiff says that the school ignored its own policies, letting her leave with Andrews, who had previously served time for murder. The complaint states that he wasn’t authorized to pick her up. He was allegedly a family acquaintance.

Andrews has had several brushes with the law. Court records obtained by PEOPLE show that he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 1990 after shooting a man. He spent 16 years in prison and was released in 2006. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to felony assault for shooting a man in Kansas City. He was sentenced to 819 days in jail.

After his release, the lawsuit alleges, he allegedly raped the girl. Her parents filed a police report. The Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services investigated the case, which was turned over to the prosecutor’s office. Andrews was never charged with a crime in that case.

The girl’s lawyer tells the Kansas City Star that she contracted a venereal disease from the alleged attack.

Two years later, DNA evidence linked him to the 1990 rape of a woman and her 11-year-old daughter. He pleaded guilty and is serving an 18 year sentence. He is now 51.

“It shocks the conscience,” the plaintiff’s lawyer, Gerald McGonagle, tells the Kansas City Star. “You send your kids to school, you expect your kids to be safe, and the school allows a predator to come on the premises and walk out with your kid.”

“Kansas City Public Schools does not comment on pending or active litigation,” the district said in a statement on Monday.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.