4-Year-Old Calif. Girl Finds Family Dead and Uses Slain Grandfather's Phone to Call for Help

A 4-year-old California girl found her parents and grandfather dead in their Pine Grove home on Thursday and used her slain grandfather’s phone to call for help, reports say.

The little girl was awakened by gunshots on Thursday and found three family members — including Marie Leonetti, Jacob Thayer, and Richard Thayer — dead, the Sacramento Bee reports, citing Amador County Sheriff’s deputies.

Authorities said Jacob, 26, shot his father Richard, 60, and Leonetti, 27, before turning the gun on himself, according to KOVR. The girl then used her grandfather’s phone to call her grandmother, who notified police, according to the Bee.

Officials with Amador County Sheriff’s Department have not yet returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

In a GoFundMe created for the child, a family member called the incident “a horrific event that no one could have predicted.” Several friends of Leonetti’s shared grief-filled Facebook posts in the wake of her death.

“I literally just talked to you… I’m in shock… I love you so much Marie Leonetti I can’t believe I’ll never hear you laugh again… my heart is shattered,” Courtney Herrick wrote in a post on Thursday.

She added in a follow-up message: “My heart is broken.. soul is just shattered and so sad.. angry.. devastated… I just want my f—— friend back…”

The child’s grandmother told authorities she left the home to care for a family member and got the call from the little girl just before 3 a.m, KCRA reports. The 4-year-old told the woman that Jacob shot himself; she drove to the home and found the bodies, according to the site.

“I’m really sad,” Leonetti’s cousin Amanda Gold told KCRA. “It’s a really sad thing. But I’m also just in shock, like nobody saw it coming.”

Authorities said they found a .40 caliber pistol next to Jacob’s body, the site reports.

“I feel like if [Jacob] called me and was going through that, [Leonetti] would still be here,” Brandy Scott, a friend of the family, told KCRA. “But you can’t control other people’s thought process.”