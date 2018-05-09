Teen Allegedly Filmed 2 Other Students Having Sex in School Bathroom Then Shared It with Friends

A 17-year-old Georgia boy has been charged with a felony for allegedly secretly recording a video of two other teen students in the middle of sex in a school bathroom last week, PEOPLE confirms.

Kyle Steven Bahner faces a count of eavesdropping-surveillance for allegedly filming a male and female student — 16 and 15, respectively — while the latter two were engaged in a consensual sex act in a closed boy’s bathroom stall at their Atlanta-area high school on May 2, according to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE.

Bahner allegedly reached over the bathroom stall and began to record the pair from above, the warrant states. He then shared the video with his friends and soon it spread throughout the school via social media and platforms, authorities claim.

Police say the video was recorded without the pair’s knowledge and was reported the following day by an assistant principal at Harrison High in Kennesaw. All three teens are students there.

“I took a video of a guy and a girl in a stall because I don’t see how they should let that happen and I was showing it to my friends,” Bahner allegedly told school administrators during their investigation, the warrant states.

He was arrested on May 3 after the school’s vice principal reported the video to school district police. He was bailed out about an hour after his arrest, records show.

Under state law, Bahner is considered an adult because he is at least 17 years old.

“This incident has been thoroughly investigated by school administrators and school district police. In addition to the criminal charge, appropriate action has been taken in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct,” the school district said in a statement to PEOPLE.

A district spokesman said he was unable to answer further questions.

It is unclear whether Bahner has an attorney who could comment on his behalf or if he has pleaded to his charge. He could not be reached directly on Wednesday.

• With reporting by ADAM CARLSON