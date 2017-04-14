Georgia Teen and Boyfriend Allegedly Killed Her Grandparents and Had Friends Over with Bodies Decomposing

A 17-year-old girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend were charged with murder in Georgia on Wednesday for allegedly beating and killing her elderly grandparents whose bodies went undiscovered for over a week.

Investigators would not comment to PEOPLE on a possible motive, but have issued a call to parents throughout Gwinnett County to come forward if they believe their children may have had recent contact with the suspects, Cassie Bjorge and her boyfriend Johnny Rider.

According to a statement from the Gwinnett County Police, authorities believe the suspects had people over to the house while Bjorge’s grandparents’ bodies were decomposing inside.

“These teens were unrelated to the actual homicides but they may have information that proves to be critical for the homicide investigation,” reads the statement, which asks area parents “to talk to their teens to see if they were at the house or had contact with the suspects between April 1st and April 8th.”

Cassie’s 63-year-old grandparents Randall and Wendy Bjorge were found bludgeoned with their throats slashed in their home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on April 8. Both victims had been severely beaten and stabbed, according to the statement.

Concerned relatives had asked police to check on the Bjorges just days before their bodies were discovered. On two occasions, officers tried to contact the grandparents but couldn’t. After knocking on their door and not noticing anything suspicious, police left.

Missing persons reports were filed on April 7, and the next day, police received calls of an assault at the grandparents’ home. A statement obtained by PEOPLE reveals Cassie and Johnny allegedly attacked his sister and the sister’s boyfriend at a different residence. Officers arrived to that residence to find the Bjorges’ car but no sign of the teen couple.

Police raced to the Bjorges’ home, forcing the front door open and finding the couples’ remains.

The statement alleges the teenage couple were discovered the following morning, barricaded inside an apartment complex. A SWAT team responded to the scene, and Cassie and Johnny were taken into custody following a brief standoff.

Police say the teens were taken to the hospital and treated for self-inflicted wrist wounds.

Both Rider and Bjorge have also been charged with two counts each of aggravated assault for the alleged beating of Rider’s sister and her boyfriend. Both are being held without bail.

Neither Rider nor Bjorge has entered a plea to the charges they face, and police tell PEOPLE neither has retained legal counsel who could comment on their behalf.