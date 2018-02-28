Georgia Teacher Allegedly Fired Rifle Inside Classroom

Police believe a Georgia high school teacher allegedly started firing off his rifle inside his classroom during school today.

Police in Dalton have identified the suspected shooter as Jesse Randall Davidson, 53, a social studies teacher.

Police confirm Davidson also serves as play-by-play announcer for the school’s football team.

Dalton High School Jeff Martin/AP/Shutterstock

It is unknown at this time what charges may be filed against Davidson.

No children were injured by the bullets, but one student apparently sustained an ankle injury while running inside the school during the evacuation.

@nra my favorite teacher at Dalton high school just blockaded his door and proceeded to shoot. We had to run out The back of the school in the rain. Students were being trampled and screaming. I dare you to tell me arming teachers will make us safe. — Chondi🌙 (@_omg_chondi_) February 28, 2018

A press release from the Dalton Police alleges “investigators believe it is a teacher” who started shooting and that the suspect had “barricaded” himself inside a classroom.

“The area inside the school has been evacuated and there are no students believed to be in the school at this time,” the statement reads.

Georgia State Police also responded to the scene Wednesday.

Parents can reunite with their children at the Northwest Georgia Trade Center in Dalton.