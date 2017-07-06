Georgia Mom Charged with Murder for Allegedly Stabbing 4 Kids, Husband to Death

A Georgia mother accused of fatally stabbing her husband and four of their children to death is facing several murder charges as her young daughter — the lone survivor — remains hospitalized, PEOPLE confirms.

Isabel Martinez, 33, is charged with five counts of murder and malice murder along with six counts of aggravated assault, police confirm to PEOPLE.

Gwinnett County police said they received the call at around 4:45 a.m. and arrived at the family’s Emory Lane home in Loganville to find four young children and one man dead of stab wounds.

“Fortunately, they found one additional child who was still alive suffering from serious conditions,” police told PEOPLE in a statement.

Martinez was immediately taken into custody and a Gwinnett Police Department spokeswoman said the mother was cooperating with police, although a motive for the killings is unclear.

“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand,” officials said in the statement. “This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community.”

Authorities added: “We are hoping and praying that the remaining victim survives his/her injuries and makes a full recovery.”

The unnamed child was taken to a hospital, police said. Her condition is unknown, but police said in a tweet that the girl is still alive.

Authorities announced that all of the children were under age 10 and the man was in his mid-30s.

A neighbor told WSB-TV that the mother had allegedly been in the home with her dead family for at least 24 hours before police were called.

A local resident, Jim Hollandsworth, said that the family had just moved to the area and the children were involved in his afterschool program.

“Everyone is in complete shock,” Hollandsworth told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, describing the kids as “great” and “happy.” “The last few weeks our staff has gotten to know these kids very well.”

Police said it is too early for the woman to have entered a plea and it is unclear whether she has an attorney.

Loganville is about 35 miles northeast of Atlanta.