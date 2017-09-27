Georgia Middle School Teacher Arrested for Second Time For Allegedly Having Sex with Student

A former Georgia gym teacher was arrested for a second time last week for engaging in sexual contact with a student, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Shawnetta D. Reece, who taught at Union County Middle School in Blairsville, Georgia, was most recently arrested on September 21 for allegedly having sex with a high school senior. She has been charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority. the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The alleged victim was 18 at the time of the sexual encounter, but was enrolled as a student at the school district where Reece taught. According to Georgia law, teachers are forbidden from having sex with students at their school districts, even if the student has reached the age of majority.

Reece, 40, was previously arrested last month on suspicion of having sex with a 15-year-old ninth-grader. In that case, she was charged with child molestation and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

In addition to her duties as a physical-education teacher, Reece served as a track coach at Union County. It was not immediately clear when she last worked at the school. The district did not comment on Wednesday.

PEOPLE has reviewed an archived version of her now-deleted Twitter account, which included photos of the track team and retweets of motivational speeches. Her Pinterest page contained workout tips and nutritional recipes.

Reece was booked into the Union County Jail. She has not yet entered a plea to any of the charges she faces. Her attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE’s call and email for comment.

According to the GBI, the case will be presented to the district attorney in Georgia’s Enotah Judicial Circuit for prosecution upon completion of the investigation.