Georgia Middle School P.E. Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Student

A former Georgia gym teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student, PEOPLE confirms.

Shawnetta D. Reece, who taught at Union County Middle School in Blairsville, Georgia, allegedly became involved with the teen, a rising ninth-grader, in 2013, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Authorities were recently tipped off about the alleged relationship, the GBI said.

Reece, now 40, has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

In addition to her duties as a physical-education teacher, Reece served as a track coach at Union County. It was not immediately clear when she last worked at the school. The district did not have a comment on Wednesday.

PEOPLE has reviewed an archived version of her now-deleted Twitter account, which included photos of the track team and retweets of motivational speeches. Her Pinterest page contained workout tips and nutritional recipes.

Reece was booked into the Union County Jail and later released. She has not yet entered a plea to her charges. She did not return PEOPLE’s calls and emails for comment.

According to the GBI, the case will be presented to the district attorney in Georgia’s Enotah Judicial Circuit for prosecution upon completion of the investigation.