Ga. Doctor's License Suspended After She Allegedly Threatened to 'Slit [Employees'] Throats'

A Georgia doctor turned herself in to authorities last week after her employees accused her of making violent threats toward them, according to documents issued by the state’s medical board.

Marian Patterson, whose license to practice family medicine has been suspended, was charged with three counts of terroristic threats and one count of false imprisonment, according to local TV station WBTV.

PEOPLE’s call to the district attorney’s office was not immediately returned. According to TV station WCTV, she turned herself in to deputies at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and was released on bail.

On Feb. 21, employees of Patterson told officials they worked in fear of being physically harmed, according to an Order of Summary Suspension issued by the Georgia Composite Medical Board.

Patterson allegedly yelled at employees and told them she was going to “slit their throats,” and allegedly told one employee she was going to “cut her head off and roll it down the hallway,” according to the document.

Marian Patterson

She allegedly grabbed an employee by the arm and refused to let her leave, threw water on two employees and at one point, grabbed her “diploma off the wall, threw it to the floor and stomped on it,” the report continued.

On March 5, the Board recommended Patterson’s license be suspended because her “practice of medicine poses a threat to the public health, safety, and welfare and imperatively requires emergency action….”

Patterson graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in 1995, according to the Board’s website. The site indicated she has not had any prior criminal activity or malpractice suits prior to the incident.

A call to her medical practice, which remains open, was not returned. It was not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Her website states that she has been practicing medicine in the Valdosta, Georgia, area for 27 years.

“Dr. Patterson’s primary concern is on her patients’ care and well being,” the website states.