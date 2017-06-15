Ohio Suspect in Five Killings Allegedly Mourned Slain Family to Reporter Before Arrest: ‘Such Awesome People’

An Ohio man suspected in five killings reportedly exchanged messages with a local TV reporter soon before he was arrested.

In that correspondence, it appears he mourned the mom and her two adult daughters whom authorities allege he murdered in their homes just days before.

George Brinkman, 45, allegedly spoke with Cleveland19 News reporter Lacey Crisp, who had reached out to him because he was a Facebook friend of victims Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and Kylie Pifer, 18. Brinkman is also charged with killing Rogell John, 71 and his 64-year-old wife, Roberta, in a neighboring township.

Brinkman continued the conversation with Crisp even while he was identified by police as a suspect and barricaded himself in a Brunswick home during a tense standoff with cops.

Crisp told the station that after reaching out to Brinkman through the social media site, she spoke with him sporadically for several hours — from 10 p.m. until about 3 a.m. on Tuesday — and learned during the conversation that Brinkman was a suspect in the murders.

“I’ve known Sue since grade school and was there when Taylor was born,” he allegedly said. “Such a tough situation. I’m still waiting for the detective to contact me … they were such awesome people.”

He allegedly added later: “I’m having a hard time keeping it together … I lost my mom a couple years ago, then my brother … now them.”

Crisp said that after police learned of the conversation, cops advised her to keep speaking with the suspect before they finally shut off Brinkman’s access to Facebook.

Brinkman was taken into custody about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after an hours-long standoff, according to authorities.

He had allegedly barricaded himself inside a home in Brunswick, Ohio, police Lt. Steven Hoover told PEOPLE. Hoover said Brinkman was armed with a gun and that a woman in the home with him when the standoff began later left the residence unharmed.

According to a transcript of Crisp’s alleged conversation with Brinkman, the man became angry when he learned that the reporter had been in contact with police.

“You were working with police trying to trap me and I thought you were legitimate,” he allegedly said. “I reached out to you because I thought you could help. Instead you stabbed me in the back … thanks for that. I regret trusting you … my mistake.”

Brinkman Allegedly Slit Taylor’s Throat

Taylor was found dead Sunday night in her bed beside the bodies of her daughters, North Royalton police told PEOPLE. The three bodies were found under the covers, almost as though they’d been tucked into bed, according to North Royalton police detective Dave Loeding.

The bodies were all found face down in the bed, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

According to media reports, more alleged details were revealed about the killings at Brinkman’s court appearance Thursday. WKYC reports that Brinkman allegedly slit Suzanne Taylor’s throat, that he allegedly killed Kylie Pifer by using a telephone cord to strangle her and that he allegedly smothered Taylor Pifer to death.

Following his arrest, police announced Brinkman was facing two murder charges in the deaths of Rogell and Roberta John. The couple was found dead in their Lake Township home.

Stark County, Ohio, Sheriff George Maier said at the news conference that Brinkman dated the Johns’ daughter in the past.

According to the Associated Press, Brinkman has not entered a plea or been appointed an attorney.