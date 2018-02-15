Crime
Gallery: Florida School Shooting Victims Photos and Tributes
By Harriet Sokmensuer•@hgsokmensuer
Posted on
More
1 of 8
17 Killed in Horrific School Shooting
It was around dismissal time on a routine school day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when the horror began.
A 19-year-old gunman walked onto the campus of the school in Parkland, Florida, armed with what police say was a military-style semi-automatic rifle and countless magazines, and killed at least 17 people.
Here are names, photos and tributes to those killed in a horrific mass shooting. This list will be updated as victims’ names are confirmed.
2 of 8
Luke Hoyer, 15
15-year-old Luke Hoyer will be remembered as a “happy-go-lucky” teenager who loved basketball and most of all, his two older siblings and parents, his aunt tells PEOPLE.
“He was really laid back,” aunt Joan Cox, who saw him over Christmas in South Carolina, says. “He didn’t get upset. He was always smiling, was so sweet and such a good boy.”
His mother, Gena Hoyer, is in disbelief that the last time she’d ever see her son was when she dropped off him at school on Wednesday, according to Cox.
“We’re all just devastated,” says Cox. “We loved him so much.”
3 of 8
Aaron Feis, 37
Beloved assistant football coach and security guard Aaron Feis died after he jumped in front of the gunman to save the lives of the students he vowed to protect.
Married with a young daughter he adored, the 37-year-old security guard and assistant football coach lost his life “while trying to take the weapon from the shooter,” his cousin, Lori Carter, tells PEOPLE.
Calling Feis a “big ol’ teddy bear,” head football coach Willis May told the Orlando Sentinel, “I trusted him. He had my back. He worked hard. Just a good man.”
Popular with students and colleagues alike, “He touched so many lives,” says Carter.
4 of 8
Alyssa Alhadeff, 14
In a post to Facebook, Alyssa Alhadeff’s mother, Lori Alhadeff, confirmed her daughter “was killed today by a horrific act of violence.”
The grieving mother remembered Alyssa as “a talented soccer player” who was “so smart” and had “an amazing personality.”
She added the teen was an “incredible creative writer and all she had to offer the world was love. She believed in people for being so honest.”
5 of 8
Martin Duque, 14
Like so many others, Martin Duque’s family spent the hours after the shooting frantically searching for their relative.
“If you hear anything about him, just please let me know,” Martin’s older brother, Miguel Duque, pleaded with friends on a video uploaded to Instagram last night. “I would really appreciate that.”
At around 4 a.m., Miguel shared news of his little brother’s death.
“Sadly, he’s not with us anymore. He’s in a better place. He’s with the Lord,” Miguel says in another video.
Martin was a freshman at the school. He’s described as being funny and outgoing by his family on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for funeral expenses.
“He was sweet and caring and loved by all his family,” Miguel writes on the GoFundMe page. “Most of all he was my baby brother.”
6 of 8
Jaime Guttenberg
Jaime Guttenberg’s father took to Facebook to write about the devastation that has hit their family after finding out their daughter was murdered.
“My heart is broken,” Fred Guttenberg wrote. “Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school.”
Their son, Jesse, who also attends the school, survived the shooting with no injuries.
“I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get’s through this,” Fred Guttenberg added. “We appreciate all of the calls and the messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually.”
7 of 8
Chris Hixon, 49
Chris Hixon, 49, was also confirmed as killed in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Florida. Hixon worked as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s athletic director and was an award-winning coach.
In tributes online, friends say he was a father and veteran who was deployed to Iraq in 2007. Police say Hixon was protecting several students when he was fatally shot.
8 of 8
Scott Beigel, 35
Scott Beigel, originally from Long Island, also died in Wednesday’s senseless shooting. The 35-year-old is being hailed as a hero; Stoneman Douglas students have said in interviews he provided refuge to numerous students during the violence.
The geography teacher was shot and killed locking his classroom's door after briefly opening it to allow fleeing students in so they could hide. One student wrote on Twitter: "You are a king and heaven got a good one."
See Also
More
More
Officer Describes Moment He Captured Alleged Florida School Shooter
The Controversy Surrounding the AR-15 Rifle Used In Florida Mass Shooting
Emotional Texts Reveal Students' Terror During Florida Shooting: 'Someone Died. Come Now'
Students, Staff, Heroes: Here Are the Victims of the Florida High School Mass Shooting
15-Year-Old Freshman Among Those Killed in Florida School Shooting: 'He Was Just a Good Boy'