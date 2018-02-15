Gallery: Florida School Shooting Victims Photos and Tributes

17 Killed in Horrific School Shooting

It was around dismissal time on a routine school day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when the horror began.

A 19-year-old gunman walked onto the campus of the school in Parkland, Florida, armed with what police say was a military-style semi-automatic rifle and countless magazines, and killed at least 17 people.

Here are names, photos and tributes to those killed in a horrific mass shooting. This list will be updated as victims’ names are confirmed.