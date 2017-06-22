How Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Dugard and Others Survived Their Headline-Making Abductions

CLEVELAND KIDNAPPING SURVIVORS

Between August 2002 and April 2004, three young women — Amanda Berry, then 17, Michelle Knight (who has since changed her name to Lily Rose Lee), then 21 and Gina DeJesus, then 14 — went missing in Cleveland.

They were kidnapped by Ariel Castro, who kept them captive in his Cleveland house for ten years. All three women were raped and abused throughout their captivity, which lasted nearly a decade. Berry gave birth to a daughter, and Lee said she was impregnated five times, but miscarried each one after being beaten by Castro.

In 2013, Berry escaped after getting a neighbor's attention, and called the police, who came to the house and found Lee and DeJesus. Castro was later sentenced to 1,000 years in prison, and committed suicide within the first month by hanging himself in his prison cell.

Today, all three are reunited with their families. Lee wrote a book, and is publishing another next year. Berry advocates for finding missing people and hosts a daily news segment on Cleveland's Fox 8. "I hope we get [the faces of] missing people out there and get people looking at them a second time, a third time, and looking at their name," Berry told PEOPLE. "It’s kind of the small things that makes a big difference."