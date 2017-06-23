Casey’s Anthony Murder Trial, Baby Lisa’s Mysterious Disappearance and More PEOPLE Crime Covers

Michelle Carter's Deadly Texts

Michelle Carter, a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman, was put on trial for involuntary manslaughter for urging the suicide of her boyfriend in a series of texts and phone calls.

For instance, in the days before he killed himself by toxic fumes while sitting in his truck, she texted him, “You’re ready and prepared. All you have to do is turn the generator on and you [will] be free and happy. No more pushing it, no more waiting.”

When Roy wavered on his plan to kill himself and exited the cab of the truck, Carter told him to get back in.