Casey’s Anthony Murder Trial, Baby Lisa’s Mysterious Disappearance and More PEOPLE Crime Covers
PEOPLE true crime covers through the years
Mystery Deepens in Death of Texas Girl, 14, as Police Announce No Suspect or Immediate Signs of Trauma
Michelle Carter's Deadly Texts
Michelle Carter, a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman, was put on trial for involuntary manslaughter for urging the suicide of her boyfriend in a series of texts and phone calls.
For instance, in the days before he killed himself by toxic fumes while sitting in his truck, she texted him, “You’re ready and prepared. All you have to do is turn the generator on and you [will] be free and happy. No more pushing it, no more waiting.”
When Roy wavered on his plan to kill himself and exited the cab of the truck, Carter told him to get back in.
The Hunt for the Long Island Serial Killer
It’s been more than six years since police discovered more than 10 bodies around New York’s Gilgo Beach area on Long Island — a grisly case that began when Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old escort, disappeared in May 2010 after meeting a client through Craigslist.
To this day, the cases of Shannan and the other victims (almost all women) remain unsolved, and the mysteries surrounding their deaths endure.
Plenty of theories about the killer – or killers – abound, including that the killer is a drifter, a fisherman, a seasonal worker or a commuter. But authorities can’t say for sure whether the killings are connected.
The Untold Story Behind Making a Murderer
Eight years after Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey were convicted in the brutal murder of 25-year-old Wisconsin photographer Teresa Halbach, Netflix series had thousands asking: Are the right men in prison?
Making a Murderer became a smash hit, with many convinced that Avery and Dassey were railroaded and justice was not served. Dassey’s conviction has since been overturned – a finding reaffirmed by an appeals court – and Avery’s appeal is still pending.
However, Halbach’s family has rebuked the show, claiming it was one-sided.
Without a Trace: They Mysterious Case of a Missing 2-Year-Old
During a family camping trip in the mountains of Idaho in 2015, 2-year-old DeOrr Kunz disappeared. Since then, there has been no sign of DeOrr or evidence of what happened to him has ever been found.
DeOrr’s parents have been named suspects in the disappearance of their son. They deny any involvement, but investigators allege their stories have been inconsistent and everyone at the campsite has “been less than truthful.”
DeOrr’s father tells PEOPLE he still believes that his son was kidnapped, explaining, “Somebody has him and I’ll get him back because there’s just no evidence found. I believe that he was taken.”
Who Killed Jessica Chambers?
On December 6, 2014, the body of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was discovered badly burned but alive by first responders on Herron Road in Courtland, Mississippi, a town of just 500 people.
Her death spawned suspicion and theories in her small town: Although she graduated from high school with A’s and B’s and held down a job, Chambers was running with a rough crowd prior to her death, ex-boyfriend Bryan Rudd told PEOPLE.
But, in February 2015, prosecutors charged Quinton Tellis, who grew up in the same neighborhood and attended the same high school as Jessica, after zeroing in on his phone records. Tellis is currently awaiting trial.
“We knew he was the last person she was with,” the prosecutor said.
Perfect Family, Shocking Murder: The Ashton Sachs Case
Ashton Sachs was an honors student, a trading-card fanatic and the kind of kid who taught residents at his grandmother’s nursing home how to use computers.
In February, 2014, the 19-year-old also became the murderer of his parents in a shooting that also left his little brother paralyzed.
Last October, Sachs was sentenced to life in prison.
“The defendant is a sociopath,” the prosecutor said at his sentencing. “He has no remorse or empathy. All he cares about is himself.”
Mystery of Marine Wife Erin Corwin
Petite, blue-eyed, 19-year-old Erin Corwin had a secret. She’d been married for almost two years to her high school sweetheart, Marine Cpl. Jonathan Corwin, but she was having an affair with her married next-door neighbor, Marine Cpl. Christopher Lee, 25.
Corwin vanished in June 2015, before her body was found in a remote desert mine shaft two months later.
Lee confessed in court to strangling Erin and throwing her body down a 140-foot desert mineshaft. The day she died, Corwin was expecting Lee to propose to her.
The Fall of Bill Cosby: Scandal and Shock
The judge in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial declared a mistrial in June 2017 after a jury deadlocked. Cosby had been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004 in his Pennsylvania mansion.
More than 50 women have accused Cosby of similar behavior – though Cosby has denied all of the allegations.
PEOPLE reported on the accusations that shocked the nation and forever complicated the legacy of the iconic comedian and “TV dad.”
What Happened to Baby Lisa?
For more than five years, the parents of missing Lisa Irwin — who disappeared in October 2011 from her crib just a few weeks shy of her first birthday — have insisted she was taken from their home in Kansas City, Missouri.
Years after her disappearance, her father, who returned from work that night to fine her missing, told PEOPLE, “It’s always the last thing I do before I lay down and go to sleep: I tell her good night, and I give her a kiss.”
Police don’t know what to believe, or who might be to blame.
“It’s hard to say that somebody isn’t a suspect when you don’t have any,” Kansas City police Maj. Steve Young told PEOPLE in 2016. “But truly, there isn’t anybody that is or isn’t.”
The Cleveland Kidnapping Victims' Amazing Escape
Between August 2002 and April 2004, three young women — Amanda Berry, then 17, Michelle Knight (who has since changed her name to Lily Rose Lee), then 21 and Gina DeJesus, then 14 — went missing in Cleveland.
They were kidnapped by Ariel Castro, who kept them captive in his Cleveland house for ten years. All three women were raped and abused throughout their captivity, which lasted nearly a decade. Berry gave birth to a daughter, and Lee said she was impregnated five times, but miscarried each one after being beaten by Castro.
In 2013, Berry escaped after getting a neighbor's attention, and called the police, who came to the house and found Lee and DeJesus. Castro was later sentenced to 1,000 years in prison, and committed suicide by hanging himself in his prison cell.
The Casey Anthony Trial: Getting Away with Murder?
Two-year-old Caylee Anthony was reported missing on July 15, 2008. The following morning, her mother, Casey, was detained on charges of giving false statements to law enforcement, child neglect and obstruction of a criminal investigation.
Six months later, Caylee’s remains were found – authorities said it appeared the child’s body had been bound with duct tape – and Casey was charged with her murder.
Casey Anthony was once described by a Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman as “one of the most hated women in America” — a moniker that stuck even as she was acquitted of Caylee’s murder.
The Virginia Lacrosse Killing
University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love, 22, was found dead in the bedroom of her off-campus apartment in Charlottesville, Va., in the early morning hours of May 3, 2010, having suffered physical trauma.
Hours later, police arrested George Huguely, with whom Love had a romantic relationship she was trying to end. Huguely denied he intended to kill Love but admitted “he was involved in an altercation with Yeardley Love and that during the course of the altercation he shook Love and her head repeatedly hit the wall.”
Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2012.
Did an Ex-Cop Kill Two Wives?
Former Chicago-area cop Drew Peterson was convicted of killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio, and trying to hire a hitman to kill the prosecutor who convicted him.
He is also under suspicion in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy, who has been missing since 2007.
While Peterson maintains his innocence, his son Stephen said in 2017 that his father “probably killed” both wives.
“Over time, you hear enough [from police],” Stephen Peterson said. “I don’t want to come out and say he did it … but, I’m sure he did it.”
Home Invasion in Connecticut: Every Family's Nightmare
In July 2007, two men broke into the Petit family’s Cheshire, Connecticut, home and bludgeoned father William Petit with a baseball bat and tied him to a pole in the basement.
Then, the men – Joshua Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes – turned their attention to mom Jennifer Hawke-Petit, 38, and daughters Hayley, 17, and Michaela, 11. Hawke-Petit and Michaela were sexually assaulted before all three were killed.
Both suspects were convicted of the crimes and sentenced to death, but were later resentenced to life in prison.
In 2016, Petit won a seat in the Connecticut state legislature, running as a Republican.
