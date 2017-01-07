Church-Going Great-Grandmother Among Victims of Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting

The names of the five people killed in the Ft. Lauderdale Airport shooting are beginning to come out, hours after the deadly incident that left at least an additional six people injured.

Terry Andres, 62

Andres, from Virginia Beach, was fatally shot at the airport, his daughter confirmed to 10 On Your Side. He was there with his wife, heading out on vacation. She was unharmed.

Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe gave his condolences to the Andres family Friday.

“This is just heart wrenching,” he told 10 On Your Side. “We’ve got to get to the bottom of this. We’ve got to get to the bottom of the gun violence going on in the country. But obviously, all of our thoughts and prayers are with the family right now.”

Olga Woltering

Woltering, from Marietta, Georgia, was leaving for a cruise with her husband, Ralph, when she was shot, according to friends on social media. Ralph was uninjured.

Fellow parishioners at Woltering’s church shared their remembrances.

Michael Oehme

Oehme and his wife, Kari, were both shot at the airport, Kari’s mother confirmed to KETV NewsWatch 7. Oehme died after a shot to the head, and Kari is recovering from shots to the neck and shoulder.

The Broward County Sheriff confirmed the shooting, with multiple people dead and a subject in custody, just before 2 p.m. local time on Friday.

A federal law enforcement official confirmed to PEOPLE that the suspect is Esteban Santiago, 26.

The shooter was discharged from the Army last last year on a general discharge, the official says.

He arrived in Ft. Lauderdale, Friday, on a Delta red-eye flight originating from Anchorage via Minneapolis, with checked baggage containing a firearm. Santiago had previously told the FBI he was hearing voices in his head, some of which told him to fight for ISIS, this according to several reports

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said that Santiago was taken into custody without incident, and is being interviewed by FBI agents and Broward County sheriff’s deputies. He is expected to be in federal court on Monday.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN the shooter acted alone, and that there is no evidence of a partner.

She said, “At this time we do not have a motive, but we are actively investigating that.”

In a press conference on Saturday, Israel corrected previous reports that said that there were eight people injured — clarifying that the authorities now know there were six people injured.