Suspect’s Friend Speaks After Vegas Murder-Suicide as Victim’s Mom Says She Was Going to Leave

Days after a Las Vegas man killed his girlfriend and their infant in an apparent murder-suicide, one friend of the suspect is still grappling with the truth of what he did.

“I still can’t wrap my head around what happened,” Samira Knight tells PEOPLE of John Lunetta, a medical director with the American Red Cross, whom police believe fatally shot 34-year-old Karen Jackson as well as their young son, John Jr., and the family dog. He then turned the gun on himself.

Their bodies were discovered in Lunetta’s home by Las Vegas police on Monday night, though authorities reportedly said they had been dead in the house for at least a day before being found.

The murder-suicide triggered nearly immediate speculation about a possible motive or domestic tension. Jackson’s mother, Patricia McMullen, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her daughter had been planning to leave Lunetta, 40, before she was killed.

Their son would have turned 1 on Wednesday, the paper reports.

“My daughter was a wonderful human being, she was a go-getter,” said McMullen, whom PEOPLE could not reach for comment. “She had dreams in her life and she accomplished her dreams.”

But Jackson, who served in the Air Force and was preparing to become a family nurse practitioner, didn’t talk about Lunetta much, her mom said.

Knight, a family law attorney and Lunetta’s friend, says the couple met in 2015 and Jackson moved into Lunetta’s home a short time later. Their relationship was strained at the end, Knight says, though the extent of the problems was hidden from her.

“I didn’t know how bad it was,” she says. “I just knew then he was concerned she would actually leave and take the kid. I knew that part, and that is why he came to see me.”

Vegas police told the Review-Journal that officers were called in December about a custodial issue involving Lunetta and Jackson, but a spokesman said there had been no accusations of violence. (Police were not immediately available for comment to PEOPLE.)

“I am not defending what he did,” Knight says. “What he did was bad.”

Still, she struggles with the facts of the double murder-suicide as they contrast with the friend she’s known since 2013 — a man she describes as kind and intelligent and ecstatic to be a father, but who was also “depressed and tired.”

“I don’t want people to think he is this evil domestic-violence monster,” she says. “He is not that.”

Neighbors told the Review-Journal that they had never seen Lunetta and Jackson in conflict, and one said she would not have believed this were possible a month ago.

But they mentioned rumors that Jackson’s daughter — who wasn’t home at the time of the killings — had said Lunetta was controlling and that there were many arguments between the couple, according to the Review-Journal. And residents said they recently saw a moving truck in front of the home, prompting them to wonder whether Jackson was moving out.

“This is deranged,” one neighbor told the paper. “He must have snapped,”

“She had to be trying to take the kid,” says Knight, who stressed she was not making excuses for Lunetta. “It is the only thing imaginable. I could see where he would lose it. As a friend, I could see the pain he would have endured. … I don’t know what else would have made him go that far.”

‘He Wanted to Be Perfect’

Knight says Lunetta sent her a text last Wednesday, just six days before the double murder-suicide, asking her to call him.

“I didn’t think of it as an emergency and I was going to call him back on Monday,” she says. “On Monday, I was about to call him when I got a call from my friend [about the deaths].”

Knight says she saw signs of pressure in the couple’s relationship back in March, when Lunetta stopped by her office to ask her about custodial agreements.

She says he was a smart and caring person but had a difficult childhood and may have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military. (He had reportedly worked as an Army doctor.)

He also went through a bout of depression after he found out he only had a 10 percent chance of conceiving a child, Knight says. But when Jackson got pregnant a few months after she moved in with Lunetta, he was ecstatic.

“He was like, ‘I can’t believe it.’ ” Knight recalls. “He was on cloud 30 about the kid.”

“John wanted to get married and have a family,” she says. “He wanted to be perfect.”

Perhaps that was the problem.

“It could have been he wanted this perfect life so much,” Knight says. “He holds everything in. I think everything he has been through, he just went from one to 100. Either he just couldn’t fight anymore or deal anymore. In my head, I could see that he just internally lost it.”