Friend Speaks Out After Florida Mom Allegedly Has Sex With Multiple Teens: ‘That’s Not the Jaimie I Know’

The story was shocking and salacious.

Police arrested 40-year-old Jaimie Ayer on January 18th and alleged she had sex with two minor boys, ages 16 and 17, at a party at which she gave children alcohol. She was charged with three felony counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity. Bond was set at $22,500.

But things got worse for Ayer two days later, when three more teenaged boys came forward, alleging that they, too, had engaged in sexual activity with Ayer. On January 20, cops added four additional counts and increased her bail to $52,500. As of Friday afternoon, she remains in custody.

The charges have shocked people who have known Ayer for years.

“That’s not the Jaimie I know,” says longtime friend and former roommate C.J. Cram. “I would never have expected this to happen.”

Several years ago, Ayer worked as a registered nurse in Rollinsford, New Hampshire. She was happily married with two young children, who she doted on, according to Cram. “You couldn’t ask for more of a picturesque, quality family,” says Cram. “They were really great together.”

But the marriage eventually fell apart, and Ayer went through some difficult times as she relocated to Florida. According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, an extended family member had temporary custody of the children in 2014 and 2015. “She had some things to take care of,” says Cram. “It was a rough time for her.”

But it appeared as though things had gotten back on track, says Cram. Ayer was spending more time with her kids; her social media includes smiling photos of her and the children.

Shocking Allegations

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, police say Ayer’s daughter was hosting a party with approximately eight teens from two different schools. When Ayer returned home, the affidavit alleges she gave the teens alcohol.

The affidavit alleges that “Jaimie continued to socialize and drink with the minors, eventually telling a boy that she needed to shower and that he should come help her.” While the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has not charged Ayers with furnishing alcohol to minors, a spokesperson tells PEOPLE that the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

By the time the party was over, police say that Ayer had had inappropriate sexual contact with five of the teen boys.

“This is so radically opposite from what Jaimie’s life used to be,” says Cram. “The Jaimie I know, when she’s at her best, would never dream of doing this. And I don’t think she was prowling on her daughter’s friends; I think this was really bad judgement that happened.”

The Arrest and Charges

Police got a tip on January 18, after the boys went to school and talked about the encounter — after which police launched an investigation, according to a press release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s office.

The arrest affidavit alleges that police arrived at Ayer’s house at 2:36 p.m. and found her to be “very intoxicated.” She was booked into the Manatee County Jail that night. She has not yet entered a plea, and it is unclear if she has hired an attorney.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, all the alleged victims are 16 or 17 years old. The Manatee County Sheriff has booked Ayer for violation of Florida Statute 794.05, which forbids any adult over the age of 24 from having sexual activity with a person aged 16 or 17 years old. Each charge is a second-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

All these allegations have left Cram reeling. “I’m not condoning any of the choices she made,” says Cram. “She has to own those. And if they were my kids, I’d want her to be punished. But the human compassion in me feels sorry for her. She has lost everything. When I think of what happened, it just makes me very sad.”