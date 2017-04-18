3 Dead in Fresno Shooting Spree: Suspect Allegedly ‘Does Not Like White People’

A man fatally shot three people in downtown Fresno, California, during a Tuesday morning spree at four different locations, authorities allege.

Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, allegedly fired 16 shots beginning at about 10:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Times reports.

When he was arrested, Muhammad allegedly dove on the ground and yelled “Allahu Akbar,” which means “God is great” in Arabic, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told reporters at a press conference.

Dyer called the attack “a random act of violence” and said it was too early to say if the alleged attack was terrorism, but said, “Certainly by the statement that was made it could give that indication.”

He added, “However, there was no statement made on Thursday night when he shot the security guard and killed him. There was no comments or no statements made at that time, so I am not certain why he said what he said today.”

Muhammad’s statements to officers and his social media postings allegedly indicate that “he does not like white people,” Dyer said, adding that all three victims were white and that they appear to have been chosen randomly.

Muhammad was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a security guard last Thursday, Dyer said.

According to Dyer, two of the fatal victims were shot outside a Catholic Charities location on Fulton Street. The third victim was a passenger in a Pacific Gas & Electric Truck.

After the shooting, Fresno city spokesman Mark Standriff said county offices were placed on lockdown and citizens were told to shelter in place, CBS reports.