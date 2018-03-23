At Least 2 Killed in Terrorist Hostage Standoff in French Supermarket, Suspect Now Dead

A man who killed at least two people and took others hostage inside a supermarket in Trèbes, France, died after authorities stormed the scene, according to French media reports.

According to French newspaper La Depeche, 17 hostages were wounded, though it was not immediately clear if they were injured by the suspect or during the police siege.

The suspect has been identified as a 25-year-old man originally from Morocco who lives in the French town of Carcassonne, and was known to French authorities, according to BFM, a French TV station. The outlet reports that the suspect’s mother and sister were brought to the scene by authorities to help with negotiations.

The suspect demanded the release of Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving suspect in the Nov. 2015 terror attacks in Paris that killed 130 people, reports CBS.

Before he entered the supermarket, the suspect hijacked a vehicle, killing a passenger and wounding its driver, according to BFM.

He then fired upon four policemen who were jogging in Carcassonne, leaving at least one officer with a shoulder injury, BBC News reports.

The car fled, and police chased it several miles to Trèbes, a small village, where it rammed into a parking lot.

The suspect entered the supermarket and starting shooting while shouting he was an ISIS soldier, the BBC reports.

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said the situation is being handled as a terror incident, reports ABC News.

Speaking from Brussels before the suspect was killed, French President Emmanuel Macron said the facts of the case showed “all the signs a terror attack is underway.”

