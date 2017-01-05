Four Arrested in Brutal Beating Broadcast on Facebook Live

Four people were arrested in connection with a beating of a man in Chicago after a Facebook Live showed the gruesome attack on Tuesday.

The 30-minute video, taken by one of the female suspects, depicts a white man tied up, his mouth covered, cowering in a corner of a room. His attackers, all African American, surround him, laughing and shouting “F— Donald Trump” and “F— white people,” as they kick and punch him, before cutting his forehead with a knife.

The 18-year-old victim was found wandering the streets late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Police said they believe the man, who is mentally disabled, was missing from his home and may have been attacked at a home about a block from where he was found by police, the Tribune reports.

Regarding the disturbing video that surfaced on social media of a battery: Incident is under investigation/suspects are being questioned pic.twitter.com/GGi3qs9rGv — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 4, 2017

During a press conference on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department said all four attackers — two men and two women who are 18 years old — were in police custody and awaiting charges. The victim is not a Chicago resident and was “currently recovering from the incident.”

CPD press conference regarding disturbing live social media video depicting a battery ; victim was tied up https://t.co/jDrjfz4sJV — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 5, 2017

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in the news conference that authorities were still determining what charges to bring against the four suspects arrested and that charging them with a hate crime is a possibility.

“It’s sickening,” Johnson said. “It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that.”

“If you commit an act of violence in the city of Chicago, you will experience the full weight of the Chicago Police Department,” he continued. “Tonight, four individuals have felt the consequences of their actions.”

Authorities said the victim knew at least one of the suspects from a school in the suburbs, according to CNN. He may have voluntarily gotten into a van with the group, but police are considering kidnapping charges.

The victim was detained for at least 24 hours and is “traumatized,” said Area North Cmdr. Kevin Duffin.