4 Arrested in Suspected Child Abuse That Left Two Girls, Aged 5 to 10, Dead on a Colorado Farm: Reports

Four suspects have been arrested in the tragic deaths of two young girls whose bodies were found Friday on a farm in San Miguel County, Colorado, according to multiple reports.

The girls, who were between the ages of 5 and 10, were said to be dead for at least two weeks before being discovered in the rural southwestern Colorado farm about 30 miles west of the ski resort town of Telluride, the Associated Press reports.

“In my 37 years as Sheriff, I have never seen anything as cruel and heartless as this,” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters told ABC News-13.

The four people arrested — 23-year-old Frederick A. Blair of Norwood, 37-year-old Madani Ceus from Haiti, 50-year-old Nathan Yah from Haiti, and 53-year-old Ika Eden from Jamaica — have been initially charged with felony child abuse causing death, CBS Denver reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

All are being held in the San Miguel County Jail, ABC News-13 reports, as the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office leads the homicide investigation with assistance of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It is not known if they have entered a plea or retained attorneys.

A fifth suspect named Nashika Bramble is still at large, ABC News-13 reports. She is wanted on various charges including second-degree murder.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bramble, who was last seen Wednesday morning hitch-hiking in the Norwood area, CBS Denver reports. Those with any information should call local dispatch at (970) 728-1911.