Two-Month-Old Baby Allegedly Suffers 35 Broken Bones; Foster Father Charged

A 26-year-old foster father is facing neglect and battery charges in Indianapolis, where he is accused of squeezing the limbs of a 2-month-old girl. Doctors allegedly determined that she had more than 35 broken bones.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE confirms the charges against Kyle Rice, who investigators say admitted causing the infant’s injuries.

The arrest comes just weeks after the premature baby, born with traces of marijuana in her system, was left in Rice’s care, according to the affidavit.

The child was taken from her birth mother after the blood test results showed the presence of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

The unnamed baby’s injuries, which also included numerous bruises, were discovered during a visit to the hospital on Jan. 31, the affidavit states. Doctors took X-rays of the child, which allegedly showed fractures in her hands, legs, feet and back.

Rice allegedly told investigators he squeezed the infant in frustration when the child refused to eat and kept crying.

“He tried to give her a bottle, but she was spitting it out,” reads the affidavit. “He then changed her diaper and she pooped while he was changing it. He held her, but she continued to cry and wouldn’t calm down.”

Rice allegedly squeezed her hands and feet, and bent her legs backward, the affidavit states.

Rice’s wife, who works full-time, told investigators she was unaware the baby was being abused.

It was unclear whether Rice has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

A court date is set for early April.