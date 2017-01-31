Fort Lauderdale Mass Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to 22 Federal Counts

The suspected mass shooter in a deadly attack earlier this month at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has pleaded not guilty to his nearly two dozen charges, PEOPLE confirms.

Esteban Santiago, 26, entered his plea during an arraignment on Monday morning. He has been accused in a 22-count federal indictment in connection with the Jan. 6 shooting that killed five people and wounded six more.

A judge read each count to Santiago and asked him if he understood the charges, according to CBS News. At the end of the hearing, Santiago’s attorney told the judge he pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He is requesting a jury trial.

Santiago’s defense attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to the FBI, Santiago allegedly flew into Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a 9mm gun in his checked luggage. Authorities claim Santiago then made his way to a nearby bathroom and got the weapon out of his bag — then returned to the baggage claim area and began shooting people.

He allegedly had a military ID on him when he was taken into police custody.

Santiago was apprehended without incident by a Broward County sheriff’s deputy. He allegedly surrendered when he ran out of ammunition, according to the federal law enforcement official who spoke to PEOPLE.

During a previous hearing, an FBI agent testified that Santiago had been under psychiatric evaluation and that he mentioned after the shooting that he was under government mind control.



After Monday’s arraignment, Santiago was moved from the Broward County Jail to the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami, where he will remain until his trial date is set.