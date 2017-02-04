Texas Teacher Gets Probation After Pleading Guilty to Having ‘Improper Relationships’ with Students

Haeli Wey, a former high school teacher in Austin, Texas, pleaded guilty to two counts of an improper relationship with a student on Friday, according to several reports.

As part of the plea deal, Wey’s attorney told KXAN his client will be sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication probation and she will not spend any time in jail.

In an affidavit obtained by The American-Statesman from the 29-year-old former teacher’s December 2015 arrest, Wey developed relationships with two students during the summer and fall of that year. Both students were 17 and while the legal age of consent in Texas is 17, Wey was charged because of her role as an educator, according to The Statesman.

One victim allegedly told police he met Wey at a “student ministry program” in June 2015 and Wey accompanied his family on a trip to Africa soon after, according to CBS. The victim said he ended their relationship after hearing she had gone on a hike with another 17-year-old student. The victim told authorities he and Wey had sexual contact on the hike in September 2015, which led to the second set of charges, according to CBS. Authorities also found text messages between Wey and the student, which were also included in the affidavit, according to CBS.

Wey was a math teacher with the Eanes Independent School District for two years, according to KXAN. Her official sentencing date is scheduled for March 10.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Department and the 167th Criminal District Court were not available for immediate comment.