Former Teen Killer Hangs Himself Years After Murdering Friend and Parents Without Apparent Motive

A 25-year-old man serving three consecutive life sentences for fatally stabbing his friend and the friend’s parents in 2007 hanged himself last week in his cell at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill in Pennsylvania, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections says Alec Kreider was found dead during a prisoner count conducted Friday.

According to the statement, prison staffers found Kreider unconscious in his cell and immediately began administering “life-saving procedures” including CPR.

An ambulance rushed Kreider from the prison to nearby Holy Spirit Hospital, where he was declared dead, the statement continues.

An official from the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office tells PEOPLE Kreider died from hanging.

According to police, Kreider allegedly confessed a month after the May 12, 2007, killings. He killed friend Kevin Haines, 15, and Haines’ parents, Tom and Lisa Haines, in their Lancaster home.

Kreider had told his father about how he’d killed the married couple and their son. Kreider’s father then turned him in to authorities.

After the killings, Kreider appeared distraught at his friend’s memorial service, his peers told PEOPLE in 2007.

“We were comforting each other; he was crying,” friend Laura Humbard said. “Alec was the most upset kid.”

Kreider never gave a motive, telling a court room when he gave his guilty plea that “there is none,” according to Lancaster Online.

Kevin’s sister, Maggie Haines, managed to escape the attack unscathed. PEOPLE could not reach her for comment on Tuesday.

Kreider had appealed his sentence and was recently granted a re-sentencing hearing. However, that hearing was never scheduled.