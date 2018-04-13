Former Rosie O'Donnell Show Producer Charged with Murder After Allegedly Killing Her Deaf Sister

A former The Rosie O’Donnell Show producer was arrested in Baltimore in connection with the death of her deaf and partially blind sister.

Jill Blackstone is now facing extradition to Los Angeles, where the alleged murder took place in March 2015, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department tells PEOPLE.

She was arrested at John Hopkins Hospital while awaiting medical treatment and was transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility in Baltimore, the spokeswoman says.

Blackstone allegedly drugged her sister, Wendy Blackstone, placed her in the garage with her three dogs and set it on fire, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Wendy Blackstone

Her sister was found in the garage of a Studio City, California, home with a suicide note in her hand, the Los Angeles Times reported. The newspaper reported the note was written by Blackstone as her sister was legally blind and needed hearing aids.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives allege Blackstone was likely frustrated with her sister’s long-term care, The Sun reported.

Blackstone is facing a murder charge as well as three counts of animal cruelty after Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges in March, according to KTLA.

Blackstone was arrested in 2015 after her sister died but she was released without any charges, the Times reported. The district attorney’s office ordered an investigation into the death just days later.

The producer worked on several TV shows including The Rosie O’Donnell Show and The Jerry Springer Show.