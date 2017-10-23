Former Oregon Gym Teacher Convicted of Groping Multiple Middle School Girls During a Single School Day

A retired Oregon teacher was found guilty on Friday of four counts of third-degree sexual abuse for inappropriately touching several middle school-aged girls in his classes in a single day in 2015, PEOPLE confirms.

At trial, the prosecution argued that Norman Scott, 66, inappropriately touched the students at Gardiner Middle School, where he was working as a substitute physical education teacher, a court official tells PEOPLE.

Scott, who retired in 2012 after a 36-year teaching career and was indicted in 2016, touched the girls while teaching four coed gym classes on Oct. 5, 2015, according to The Oregonian.

The Oregonian reports that Judge Jeffrey Jones said Friday he did not think the girls had conspired to bring false allegations against Scott, who only taught at the school on that one day.

“The possibility of accidental touchings is just not reasonable,” Jones said. “There are too many incidents for there to be one accident after another, after another.”

In addition to the sexual abuse charges, Scott was also found guilty of four counts of harassment charges. He will be sentenced on Nov. 16.

Scott remains free on bail, but Jones has barred him from having any contact with any children other than his infant grandchild.

Court officials tell PEOPLE Nelson was accused at trial of having girls and boys perform unusual warm-up exercises.

After his arrest, Scott denied to police touching any of the students inappropriately, court officials confirm to PEOPLE.

In 2015, Scott filed a $10,000 lawsuit against Portland Public Schools, alleging the district wrongly complained to the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission about a text message he had sent to a student four years earlier.

The school district’s complaint to the commission was dropped in February 2015 and Scott’s civil suit was dismissed eight months later, court officials confirm.

Scott came under fire in 2009 when, while teaching at Grant High School, he was filmed teaching a sex education class with a condom on his head and a pair of red underwear over his pants with a hole in the middle.

The footage was posted to YouTube. Scott was not disciplined, but instructed by the school to refrain from using such teaching methods.

It was not immediately clear if Scott planned to appeal. His attorney, Jacob A. Houze, did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.