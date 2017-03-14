‘Product of a Demented Mind’: Former NYPD Sergeant Gets 3 Years for Raping Ex’s 13-Year-Old Daughter

A former New York City police sergeant convicted in January of raping his then-girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday, according to multiple reports.

At sentencing, Justice Lester B. Adler admonished Vladimir Krull, 39, saying, “Mr. Krull, what in the world were you thinking?” The New York Times reports. “Even if these acts were consensual, they can only be the product of a demented mind.”

In January, Krull was convicted of eight criminal counts for three separate incidents: two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Bronx County District Attorney Darcel A. Clark.

On Monday, Krull was sentenced to three years for each incident of abuse, which will run concurrently, the Daily News reports. Prosecutors had pushed for the maximum sentence of 15 years, according to Bronx News 12.

The DA’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment about the sentence.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Krull was in a relationship with the victim’s mother for two years, according to a January statement from the district attorney’s office.

The former sergeant, who worked in the Midtown North precinct, began abusing the girl, who was 13 in 2013, by kissing her on the mouth, according to the district attorney’s statement.

After that, Krull proceeded to sexually abuse the teen on three occasions, including in his vehicle after a father/daughter breakfast for her eighth grade class, the statement said.

The victim, who is now 16, told the court the abuse left her feeling hopeless.

“I used to feel like I had endless options,” the victim said, according to the Times. “Now I feel limited.”

She told the court that Krull preyed on her after her father died in 2012, which has also affected her relationship with her mother, the Times reports.

“I still struggle with the feeling that I betrayed her, and I feel guilty sometimes.”

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

“The defendant horrifically abused the trust of this family and engaged in sexual acts with a child,” Clark said in January. “He now faces prison time for his depravity and I hope his conviction reinforces the message that we do not stop until we get justice for the most vulnerable of victims.”

Krull worked for the NYPD for 12 years, Roger Blank, his lawyer, told the Times. He has been held at the Manhattan Detention Complex since his conviction in January.

Krull “still maintains innocence in this matter,” Blank said, who added that he will appeal his conviction.

PEOPLE’s calls to the district attorney’s office and to Blank were not immediately returned.

Krull was also sentenced to five years of postrelease supervision and must register as a sex offender, prosecutors said Monday, according to the Daily News.

Krull has been terminated from the Police Department, according to the NYPD, the Daily News reports.