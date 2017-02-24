Former NFL Player Accused of Punching 15-Year-Old Florida Boy in the Face

A former NFL player was arrested and charged with child abuse after punching a teenager who he claims egged his house, according to The Sun Sentinel.

Scott Mersereau, 51, was arrested by police on Saturday after punching a 15-year-old in Boca Raton, Florida.

The alleged egging occurred on Friday at Mersereau’s house, according to the Sentinel. The former football player walked to the teenager’s house down the street and accused him of doing it.

The boy said he didn’t egg Mersereau’s house and the argument escalated, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The former New York Jets player allegedly pushed the teenager in the chest, walked to the front door of the boy’s home and demanded to speak with his mother, the Post reports. Mersereau pushed the boy again after being told to leave by the teenager, the report continues, which is when the older man punched the boy in the face and in the back of the head with a closed fist.

The teenager was treated at the hospital for a contusion on his head, according to WPBF, a local news station. When police questioned Mersereau, he became belligerent and was intoxicated, WPBF reports.

Mersereau was released from the Palm Beach County Jail after posting a $3,000 bond, according to the Sentinel.