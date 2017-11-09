Former N.C. Middle School Teacher Allegedly Sexually Assaulted 14-Year-Old Girl

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, have arrested a 36-year-old man on multiple felony counts, accusing the former middle school math teacher of allegedly having sex with at least one underage girl, PEOPLE confirms.

Nicholas Conlon Smith, who lives in Raleigh and worked for 12 years at the Montessori School of Raleigh, was detained Tuesday and is being held on $1 million bond.

Smith was charged with 16 counts of statutory rape and two for sex offense involving a student, according to warrants obtained by PEOPLE.

He has yet to enter a plea, and it was unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Investigators arrived at the school on Tuesday to take Smith in for questioning, according to the warrants.

Smith has been suspended without pay, PEOPLE confirms with school officials.

The warrants allege that Smith engaged in sex with a girl who was 14. The alleged crimes occurred in both 2011 and 2012, but warrants do not indicate the number of alleged victims in the case.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Nancy Errichetti, the head of the Montessori School of Raleigh, called the allegations “extremely disturbing.”

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our students,” reads the statement.

The statement continues: “We are cooperating fully with the police investigation. We will also conduct a comprehensive review of our own policies and procedures as part of our ongoing commitment to protect our students.”