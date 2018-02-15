Former FBI Agent Breaks Down Live on CNN After Shooting at Florida High School Leaves 17 Dead

A former FBI counterterrorism analyst broke down in tears on CNN Wednesday while talking about the school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

Philip Mudd became overcome with emotional while talking to Wolf Blitzer after CNN anchor asked him how he felt about the incident.

“I have 10 nieces and nephews,” Mudd said of the shooting. “We’re talking about bump stocks, we’re talking about legislation,” he added, before he broke down.

“A child of God is dead. Can not we acknowledge in this country that we cannot accept this?

“I can’t do it, Wolf. I’m sorry, I can’t do it!”

Blitzer quickly cut away from Mudd, saying, “We’re going to get back to you. You’re obviously, this is so emotional.”

“Unfortunately it happens all too often,” Blitzer continued. “And people say we’ve got to learn some and, as a result people say we’ve got to learn some lessons. Unfortunately lessons are never, never learned.”

Anxious family members wait for news of students as two people embrace, in Parkland, Fla.

Seventeen people have been confirmed dead in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooting took place around dismissal time, and the suspect is in custody, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel announced Wednesday.

Israel said the victims included both students and adults, but did not reveal specific numbers. The suspect, identified by Israel as Nikolas Cruz, 19, is in custody. Israel said he is a former student of the school who got expelled for disciplinary reasons.

He said 12 people were killed within the school building, two people were killed just outside the building, one person was killed on a nearby street corner and two people died in the hospital.